Bruninho gets emotional when he meets Neymar and wins a shirt on a visit to the Brazilian national team – Sports

tit got emotional before the game of Brazilian Team with the Colombia with the story of Bruninho, harassed by Santos after asking for the shirt of the goalkeeper from Palmeira jailson. The coach invited the boy to watch the game at Neo Química Arena and even to follow a workout. This Saturday, the 9-year-old boy went to the concentration and to work at the football academy. won shirt of Neymar and did not hold back the tears.

wearing the shirt of saints, in which he plays in the junior categories, the boy who had received a loving message from Neymar, finally got to meet his idol. The star of the Brazilian team made a point of giving Bruninho his shirt.

The gift made Bruninho very enthusiastic, but having Neymar talking to him, face to face, was awesome. The boy ended up bursting into tears with an unlikely encounter before the act of vandalism by some Santos. He ended up supported in an affectionate hug from shirt 10 while not holding back his tears.

The visit to the concentration only opened Bruninho’s day. There was still a training session in the CT of the palm trees and of course he would be the center of attention. And in the house in Palmeira, the shirt from Santos did not prevent him from following a day of attractions.

There were many photos of Bruninho among the players of the national team. And several autographs. The boy’s emotion was huge, but now the smile was stamped on his face. Tite also made a point of initialing Bruno’s shirt from Santos, which won yet another warm hug from the coach.

Living dream days after a nightmarish afternoon, Bruninho was able to follow Santos’ victory over Red Bull Bragantino from the stands at Vila Belmiro and the Brazilian team’s qualification for the World Cup with a 1-0 triumph over Colombia in one of the boxes. This Saturday, he followed closely how the national team’s fieldwork is done.