Bruninho visits the Brazilian team’s training and hotel and bursts into tears when he meets Neymar | Brazilian Team

Dressed in Santos’ uniform, Bruninho posed for a photo with players from Brazil and also received a hug from coach Tite.

1 of 4 Bruninho poses with Brazilian national team players — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Bruninho poses with players from the Brazilian team — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

2 of 4 Bruninho wins autograph from coach Tite — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Bruninho wins autograph from technician Tite — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Later, he received a team shirt from Neymar’s hands.

The boy had already closely followed Brazil’s 1-0 victory over Colombia last Thursday.

A day before, Bruninho had already watched Santos x Bragantino, in Vila Belmiro, with the right to receive the manager Edu Dracena and photos with players. He also wore the shirt of Marinho, who scored one of the goals in the Santos victory by 2-0.

See too:

+ CBF does not believe in Brazil x Argentina markdown and expects FIFA victory

+ Selection seeks stylist to repeat one-two in making travel clothing for Qatar

3 of 4 Bruninho cries when receiving the shirt of the idol Neymar — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Bruninho cries when receiving the shirt of the idol Neymar — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

In an interview with GE, minutes before going to Vila Belmiro, Bruninho said he was afraid of dying during the riot over the weekend and was afraid to return to the stadium.

The Brazilian team faces Argentina, on Tuesday, in a match valid for the 14th round of the Qualifiers, which takes place at 20:30 (GMT), in San Juan. Globo, SportTV and the ge broadcast the duel throughout the country.

The team is undefeated in the qualifiers and leads the competition with 34 points. Argentina, in second place, has 28 and is also close to guaranteeing a place at the World Cup in Qatar.