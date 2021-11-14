Bruno Gagliasso’s dive to Marighella

Bruno is married to also an actress Giovanna Ewbank, with whom he has three children: chissomo (Auntie), Bless and Zyan. Whenever he has the opportunity, the doting father proudly talks about the children. The couple is already starting their children in national cinema, but always being careful with the content: “Marighella they will take a while to watch”, says Bruno, laughing.

But it is not just national cinema that is shaping children’s tastes. American productions with representation are also conquering the elders, in particular, Bless. “My son loves movies and is super excited to have a black Superman [da minissérie de Michael B. Jordan]. He is also a super fan of Miles Morales. He loves superhero movies. And his godmother, Cintia Rosa, works as Detectives of the Blue Building, and he also really likes it.”.

However, if on the one hand children are having contact with good diversity, on the other, there is a hostile and hateful world of people who cultivate hatred and prejudice. Little Titi has been a victim of racist attacks more than once, and Bruno tells what he has been doing to protect her and her brother. “The best way to protect is to educate and not pretend that nothing is happening. That’s what me, my family and my friends do. So, while they are young, we are on the side doing what every father and mother does or should do. The best way to protect them is this: educating and teaching, opening paths and possibilities. I think there is no greater protection than information.”

Between recordings, father and mother surrender to the wishes of the little ones, who reign supreme on the Ewbank Gagliasso family vacation. Especially now that they’ve moved to Salvador, where he says he has many friends. “I lived there for a year when I was a kid and the city is pulling me more and more and giving me happiness”, says Bruno. “And it’s a place that my kids see each other a lot and I want more and more to put down roots and keep ties.”