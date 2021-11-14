Bus driver loses 8-year-old daughter in bus accident at Oswaldo Cruz: ‘He tried to save people,’ says survivor | Paraíba Valley and Region

The driver of the bus involved in the accident on the Oswaldo Cruz highway was trying to avoid a car going against the traffic when the vehicle tipped over, according to a passenger. The driver, 44, was the one who organized the trip with friends and neighbors on his break as a driver for a bus company. He took his eight-year-old daughter with him, who did not resist and died.

“He tried to save people. In order not to hit the car, he swerved but the bus destabilized and overturned. He didn’t commit any irresponsibility, he took his daughter with him. We are devastated by what happened”, said survivor Felipe Reges.

Felipe was a friend of the driver, with whom he worked as a collector in a public transport company in the capital. To g1 he said that, on his days off, his friend organized excursions as a form of extra income. On this Proclamation of the Republic holiday, he took 66 people to Paraty, in Rio de Janeiro.

He says that they were stopped by agents of the Department of Roads and Highways (DER) and that the driver said that he did not know that buses were not allowed in the place and that he would have gone along the road using GPS guidance.

“We were stopped and he headed for the return. I was awake and saw when, less than ten minutes later, he was surprised with a car going against the traffic and then everything went very fast. When I realized, we had fallen”, he says. The dynamics of the accident is still being investigated by the police.

Tourist bus that suffered an accident on the Oswaldo Cruz highway is withdrawn

Felipe was with his wife on the bus. The two were seated in the first front seats and had minor injuries. According to him, the fatal victims were sitting on the side of the collective, which reached the roadway’s protective wall.

In the accident, he lost a friend and the driver’s daughter, who was a co-worker and childhood friend. The girl’s body was sent to the Instituto Médico Legal (IML) in Caraguatatuba. The family is still awaiting the end of the case registration for the release of the body. According to Felipe, the driver is medicated, in a state of shock.

Six people died in the accident, according to information from the Civil Police, updated by the end of this afternoon. Among the victims is the driver’s eight-year-old daughter and health agent Solange Santana Novaes.

Another 48 people were rescued at the scene with injuries, some of them with limb amputations, firefighters said. In the Civil Police record, it says that two human legs were found at the site and sent to the IML.

Among the victims, 34 were rescued to Santa Casa de Ubatuba. Another nine were taken to the Regional Hospital, in Taubaté. According to the unit, one of them is a child and three are in serious condition.

Accident with a tourist bus leaves victims on the Oswaldo Cruz Highway

The accident occurred around 6:30 am at km 75 on the mountainous stretch of the highway near São Luiz do Paraitinga.

According to one of the passengers, the driver had tried to dodge a vehicle and then entered a curve, lost control and overturned the bus.

The highway was closed for about ten hours until 16:00 on Saturday, when the vehicle was overturned and removed from the road. According to the State Highway Police (PRE) the traffic jam reached 20 kilometers.

The time of the accident was pointed out by the police as the peak for the departure of the long holiday of the Proclamation of the Republic to Ubatuba.

No buses in Oswaldo Cruz

According to survivors, at dawn the driver was driving along Oswaldo Cruz when he was stopped by agents from the Department of Roads and Highways (DER) who asked him to return, as bus traffic on the road is prohibited.

This is because, because of these conditions, the traffic of trucks and buses, exceeding seven meters in length and weighing more than seven tons, has been prohibited at Oswaldo Cruz since 2014, after an ordinance issued by the Department of Roads and Highways (DER).

The accident happened when the driver was returning, towards Taubaté. The collective was chartered from the company Viação Arca and had left Pinheiros, in the capital, in the early hours of the morning, bound for Paraty, in Rio de Janeiro. The bus was a double-decker model and carried 66 passengers.

Despite transporting passengers through a prohibited place for buses, the collective had its licenses up to date, according to Artesp.