Bus that crashed in SP on its way to Paraty made irregular trip – São Paulo

SÃO PAULO – The tourist bus that tipped over a stretch of mountain range from Oswaldo Cruz Highway this Saturday morning, the 13th, leaving at least six dead, had no authorization to operate between States, according to information from the National Land Transportation Agency (ANTT).

The vehicle was under the responsibility of Andreatur — a company that operates under the trade name of “Arca” — and fell over at kilometer 75.8, towards Ubatuba, on the north coast of São Paulo.

According to the Transport Agency of the State of São Paulo (Artesp), Andreatur is registered to make intercity trips within São Paulo until 2025. In the case of the overturned bus, the inspection was valid until 2022.

The agency pointed out, however, that although Andreatur reported a trip from São Paulo to Ubatuba, the final destination of the bus would be the city of Paraty, in Rio de Janeiro. Responsible for overseeing the routes, the National Land Transport Agency informed that the vehicle “could not be operating” between States, since the vehicle is inactive in the ANTT’s license system.

Sought, Andreatur has not yet commented on the situation.

Accident occurred in the region of São Luiz do Paraitinga, interior of São Paulo

The São Paulo Department of Highways (DER-SP) reported that the accident occurred on Highway SP 125 (Oswaldo Cruz), at kilometer 75.8, in the direction of Ubatuba. The road was completely closed during the work of the firefighters and Samu.

The accident also involved a pickup truck. The bus returned from the mountain range of the road, where buses between kilometers 78 and 86 are prohibited on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

The vehicle carried 66 passengers, in addition to the driver. According to information from the Fire Department, 48 people were injured and were referred to emergency rooms and care units in Ubatuba, Taubaté and São Luiz do Paraitinga.