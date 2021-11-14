Businessman who went into space with ‘Captain Kirk’ dies in a plane crash – 11/14/2021 – Science

Manager Glen de Vries, who flew into space with “Star Trek” actor William Shatner on Blue Origin’s manned mission in October, died in a plane crash, police announced on Friday.

The small aircraft in which Vries was traveling crashed on Thursday in Hampton Township, NJ, shortly after 3 pm local time, a New Jersey police spokesman told AFP.

“There are two confirmed deaths,” said the spokesman, who identified Vries, 49, and Thomas Fischer, 54. The investigation will be carried out by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Vries, founder of the Medidata Solutions health research platform, joined Shatner and two other passengers on Blue Origin’s second manned flight on October 13th.

“We are devastated to hear of Glen de Vries’ sudden death,” tweeted Blue Origin. “He brought a lot of vitality and energy to the entire Blue Origin team and his fellow travelers. His passion for aviation, his charitable work and his dedication to the craft will be revered and admired for a long time to come.”