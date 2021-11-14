Call girl who was with Kevin sends a hint to Deolane

Last Friday, November 12th, Bianca Dominguez, a call girl who was in Mc Kevin’s room when the singer died in May, posted a reflection on her Instagram Stories.

“We must be careful with labels and appearances, as there are women braver than men, men more sensitive than children, children more suffering than the elderly, elderly people faster than young people and young people wiser than elderly people. There are graduates who teach ignorance and illiterate people teaching life. And so the road goes,” she wrote.

Apparently this was an indirect to Deolane Calf, the artist’s widow.

Bianca Dominguez sends supposed indirect to Deolane Bezerra – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@i_biadominguez

TESTIMONY

On the night of Wednesday, November 10, Bianca Dominguez went to the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca) to give yet another statement to the Military Police, in Rio de Janeiro. The fitness muse and call girl, who was with the funkeiro when he fell off the balcony of a hotel in the west side of Rio de Janeiro, was summoned by a Prosecutor accompanying the case. The Prosecutor’s Office called the witness for a statement after she gave additional versions to the Police investigating the case. Thus, she also ended up becoming a relevant part of the case, having allegedly omitted information in one of the two statements she made to investigators.

The information took place, first, in the testimony of May 17, the day after the 33-year-old artist’s death. According to her, Kevin’s friends warned him that the meeting with the date would not happen, because of the funkeiro’s fear that his wife would discover the case.

Wife, in this case, lawyer Deolane Bezerra. She was in the same hotel as the funkeiro, but a few floors higher. She was in suite 1302, while the alleged meeting took place in apartment 502.

