Carille cites Guardiola to analyze work at Santos: “We have a legal understanding”

Coach Fábio Carille cited Manchester City’s fellow Guardiola to assess the work at Santos so far.

Carille has already managed Peixe in 14 games: four wins, five draws and five defeats: a 40% advantage. The contract ends in December 2022 and it is expected to remain in the next year.

“As soon as I got the interest of Santos, I went looking for information, I saw games, goals scored and goals conceded. When Guardiola says that the team needs a year to understand the coach, and only works with stars and with those who want to hire, imagine to get in the middle of competition with fresh ideas and lots of games? We were more into the conversation and the video than the work. We have a nice understanding already,” said Carille.

“I can’t get to a club fixing everything. A lot has improved. A move against Bragantino had 1:40 in their field until Lucas Braga’s submission. It’s time. Back there we have a good response, in some games the offensive part gives an answer positive and there are days to go. We have to pass this ball more through the middle to build more. If that happens, the possibility of finishing more increases,” he added.

Santos has 39 points and the expectation is to reach 45 soon so as not to take any more risks. Six games to go: Chapecoense (home), Corinthians (away), Fortaleza (home), Internacional (away), Flamengo (away) and Cuiabá (home).

The match against Chape, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão, will take place on Wednesday, at 19:00, in Vila Belmiro.

Leave your comment