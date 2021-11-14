Cariocas between 50 and 59 years old will receive a booster dose in January, says city hall | Rio de Janeiro

Cariocas between 50 and 59 years old will receive the booster dose against Covid in January. TV Globo found that the City Hall of Rio is preparing a calendar and should release it in December.

Throughout the next week, there will be a booster dose in cariocas with 60 years or more, according to gender.

Those who were already scheduled to return for the second dose and adolescents with 12 years or more — since the city reduced the interval between the two doses to 21 days.

The Municipal Health Department monitors studies on the fall in protection generated by the vaccine in adults to define the next steps for boosting.

Booster dose schedule in Rio

This Saturday (13), Rio de Janeiro reached the mark of 75% of all cariocas with the full cycle of Covid’s vaccine.

This level would be enough, according to the municipality’s scientific committee, to abolish the use of masks everywhere — but Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) decided keep mandatory accessory indoors and on public transport.

There is no provision for the end of this obligation.

Vacinometer in Rio this Saturday (13)

The city hall panel highlighted, this Saturday, that practically every carioca aged 18 or over had taken at least one dose.

87.5%: total population with a single dose or a single dose

total population with a single dose or a single dose 99.7%: target audience (from Rio de Janeiro aged 12 years or over) with a single dose or a single dose

target audience (from Rio de Janeiro aged 12 years or over) with a single dose or a single dose 99.9%: adult population (18 years and older) with a single dose or single dose

adult population (18 years and older) with a single dose or single dose 87.6%: target audience with the full cycle

target audience with the full cycle 94.8%: adults with the full cycle

Covid's deaths and hospitalizations in Rio de Janeiro
Fall of deaths and hospitalizations by Covid in Rio

Rio de Janeiro practically zero, in less than three months, deaths and hospitalizations for Covid.

Figures presented this Friday (12) in the city’s 45th Epidemiological Bulletin show that:

There was a reduction of 95.9% in deaths between the third week of August and the first week of November;

between the third week of August and the first week of November; At admissions fell 93% in the same period.

The comparison between epidemiological weeks 33 and 44 was one of the factors that supported the city to suspend almost all restrictions against Covid.

According to a decree by Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) published in the Official Gazette this Friday, only the use of masks in closed spaces and the presentation of the vaccine passport in some places remain mandatory.

In the 33rd epidemiological week, between August 16 and 22, Rio had 416 deaths and 663 admissions. In the 44th week, from 1st to 7th November, they were 17 deaths and 45 admissions.

Decree published in the Official Gazette of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro determines the continued use of masks in closed spaces
Decree published in the Official Gazette of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro determines the continued use of masks in closed places

What does the decree of Paes say

The mayor maintained the mandatory use of masks indoors and on public transport from Rio, but suspended all other rules against Covid in the city.

Among these measures were:

the occupancy limit in commercial establishments and stadiums;

the distance from tables in restaurants;

consumption standing in bars;

the crowd on dance floors.

Paes also gave the example of air conditioning in taxis, buses and app cars: “Everything’s free, you can turn on the air!” Until then, vehicles had to ride with windows open.

The mayor also announced the first public event without the need for a vaccine passport: it will be a meeting of the Assembly of God of Madureira in Madureira Park, at 2 pm on Monday (15).

“We’re probably going to have the biggest crowd in town right now, God willing, end of the pandemic, so I want to invite everyone to attend.”

‘More restrictive than science’

Paes said that “for the first time since the pandemic began” he is not following science “to be even more restrictive than science”.

“I think there is an important issue — the signal and what we communicate to the population. When we say: ‘Look, you don’t need to use it inside either’, it seems that the story is completely over. And it’s not like that. The virus will stop there, it will probably stay for a while and it’s important that people are aware of it”, he detailed.

“It is a measure taken much more from a pedagogical, educational, than a scientific point of view. If we were to follow the science today, we would be completely freeing up the use of masks in closed spaces”, he amended.

Eduardo Paes: "We will probably remain obligatory to use a mask indoors".
Eduardo Paes: "We will probably remain obligatory to use a mask in a closed space".

Masks released in open areas

On October 28, the State Health Department of Rio de Janeiro published a resolution that regulated the law that allowed for the release of masks in open places in the capital.

Thus, it is no longer mandatory to wear a mask in open areas in cities that meet two conditions: being at moderate, low or very low risk for Covid, according to the epidemiological map of the week; having completed vaccination in 75% of the target audience (individuals aged 12 or over) and/or 65% of the total population.

The municipality of Rio de Janeiro meets both conditions and has allowed the use of masks in open and uncrowded areas.