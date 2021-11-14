Carol Peixinho, Thiaguinho’s affair, sends a message after being caught by the singer with Luísa Sonza

Thiaguinho and Luisa Sonza they were caught together this Saturday afternoon (13) in Búzios (RJ) and sparked internet users’ interest in a possible romance between the two. However, for those who don’t know, the pagodeiro would be having an affair with the ex-BBB Carol Fishy.

The influencer who is enjoying a vacation in Portugal, took advantage of all the controversy surrounding the beloved to publish photos and send messages in the subtitles of publications: ”It’s about hitting everything that rolls!!! This is me always throwing myself at opportunities and the fun is guaranteed!”, wrote Carol Peixinho.

Thiaguinho’s parents start following Carol Peixinho on Instagram and romance rumors increase

Dona Glória Barbosa and Seu João Barbosa, parents of Thiaguinho, started to follow Carol Peixinho on social networks, more specifically on Instagram. This occurred after rumors that the pagodeiro and the fitness influencer were having an affair.

A few months ago, rumors that the pagodeiro and the ex-BBB took hold after several indications that they were staying. However, according to a source close to Thiaguinho told the Extra website, the musician would not be willing to publicly assume a novel, unlike the influencer.

The signs that the two would be together emerged a few months ago. The two were spotted together in Salvador, however, when stopped by fans, both took separate pictures. Two months ago, Thiaguinho and Carol Peixinho were caught sharing the same car at a service station in São Paulo to get a vaccine against covid-19.

Another proof is that the ex-BBB shared a screenshot on Instagram where you could see her conversation directly with the pagodeiro. Now, with the singer’s parents following the influencer, the rumors only increase, even if he doesn’t want to publicly assume.

