Cauã Reymond about a scene that appears butt in the soap opera: “Was it cool?”

Actor Cauã Reymond debuted this Monday (8/11), as the protagonist of the new soap opera of the nine on Globo, Um Lugar Ao Sol. In an interview with column LeoDias, the artist revealed that he does not like to watch himself. But a funny point of the chat caught my attention: due to the habit of not wanting to see himself acting, he didn’t know that his butt appeared in the plot and he was surprised when asked about the subject by this columnist who writes to you.

Cauã shared that he doesn’t usually watch the works he does, but that he listened to the first episode of Um Lugar ao Sol from his living room, while his wife, Mariana Goldfarb, watched from her bedroom. “What scene do you mean? What does the character appear when filming or what does the butt appear?”, I asked.

Loudly, the actor was very surprised by this new information: “Ah! Did my butt show up?”

It was impossible to control the laughs at that moment. And the actor said he didn’t really know the scene was going to air. Cauã still joked, saying that Jojo Todynho didn’t send him this message.

As if the situation wasn’t comical enough, he ended the matter with a “joy” and a question: “Was it okay?”.

To stay on top of everything about the famous and entertainment world, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.