Cause of death of singer Marília Mendonça is revealed

The medical examiner Pedro Coelho provided a previous report from the Legal Medical Institute (IML) this Saturday (13) on the death of Marília Mendonça. The singer and the other four crew members of the plane, which crashed in Caratinga, Minas Gerais, last Friday (5th), died of multiple cranial trauma, when there are multiple injuries to vital organs.

Several injuries to the victims’ vital organs were detected, indicating that the deaths may have occurred instantly. According to the G1 website, Pedro Coelho warns that it is still necessary to wait for the results of complementary exams — toxicological and blood alcohol — to issue the definitive report. The document must come out within 20 days.

Also according to the article, the Legal Medical Institute in Belo Horizonte is also carrying out neurological and cardiac analyzes of the pilot, Geraldo Medeiros, and of the co-pilot, Tarciso Pessoa Viana. According to the coroner, these types of exams are common in deaths from violent causes, as was the case with the five victims.