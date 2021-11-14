Ceará x Sport: check embezzlement and returns – Play

O Ceará will not be able to rely on the steering wheel Fernando Sobral in front of Sport, this Sunday (14), at 7 pm (Brasilia time), by the 32nd round of the Series A of the Brazilian Championship. The shirt 8 will fulfill automatic suspension against Pernambuco, after receiving a red card in Vovô’s defeat to Athletico-PR, last Wednesday (10).

In addition to Sobral, the right-back Boo remains unfit. The athlete is recovering from knee surgery and will no longer act in the current edition of Serie A. On the other hand, for the decisive duel against Sport, Tiago Nunes will have the returns of Messias and Luiz Otávio, as well as forward Jael, who embezzled Alvinegro de Porangabuçu against Athletico-PR.

Thus, Tiago Nunes should send Ceará to the field with: João Ricardo; Gabriel Dias, Messias, Luiz Otávio, Bruno Pacheco; Fabinho, Marlon; Mendoza, Vina, Erick; jael.

Sport embezzlements and returns

Without winning two matches and urgently needing to score in Serie A to stay alive in the fight against relegation, the coach Gustavo Florentín will have five absences to face Ceará.

Midfielder Gustavo received a red card in Sport’s defeat to América-MG, last Wednesday (10), and will serve an automatic suspension. The shirt 10 of the Rubro-Negro from Pernambuco should be replaced by Everton Felipe.

Forwards Leonardo Barcia and Neilton, defensive midfielder João Igor and midfielder Thiago Lopes are still in the medical department. On the other hand, coach Gustavo Florentín can count on the return of striker Everaldo, who is recovering from an injury to his right thigh. If he is in good physical level desired by the club, the athlete will be available to Rubro-Negro.

Therefore, Sport must go to the field with: Mailson; Ewerthon, Thyere, Sabino, Sander; Marcao, Zé Welison, Hernanes; Everton Felipe, Paulinho Moccelin and Mikael.

