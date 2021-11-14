Ceará x Sport: check time, where to watch, hunches and probable lineups – Play

After two straight wins at home and jumping on the table, Ceará had its reaction in the Brazilian Serie A stagnated by losing to Athletico/PR by 2-1 in the middle of the week at Arena da Baixada. Normal result due to the circumstances of the embezzlement, with the team now having the chance to win again in front of the crowd, this Sunday (14), against Sport, at 7 pm at Castelão, for the 32nd round.

guesses

where to watch

The match will be broadcast live by Premiere, Rádio Verdes Mares (Verdinha AM 810) and in real time by Diário do Nordeste.

Panorama

If they beat the Pernambuco team, greatly threatened by relegation, Alvinegro returns to the scene after the victory against Cuiabá, last Sunday.

Thus, beating Sport could mean reaching the G-9, envisioning an unprecedented place in the Libertadores and opening the same 9 points for the Z-4, providing peace of mind for the final 6 rounds, practically guaranteeing the permanence in Serie A with 42 points .

Coach Tiago Nunes highlighted the team’s growth, despite the setback in the last round.

“Believing that we can, with a collective effort and with respect for the opponent, who has been growing in the competition, seek the three points, reach 42, get closer to the top squad, continue in the fight for international competitions and continue to grow as a team.”

Almost full strength

Against Fluminense and Cuiabá, coach Tiago Nunes practically kept the same formation and should at least repeat the tactical format of these two matches. If against Athletico/PR, the formation was with 3 defensive midfielders and without a center forward, the trend against Sport is the return of the “classic” formation, with the return of Jael from the center forward, the duo Messias and Luiz Otávio, and entry de Marlon in the place of Fernando Sobral, suspended after being expelled in front of the Hurricane.

The fans of Vozão must attend in large numbers to support the team against Sport Photograph:

kid junior

One of the best hosts of Serie A, with the 4th best campaign, with 62% success, Ceará will once again have the support of the fans, decisive against Fluminense and Cuiabá. Grandpa’s captain expects a lot of support this Sunday.

“This support is very important. I have no words to describe. Having your name shouted by the fans, that makes a professional athlete goosebumps. It feels wonderful and indescribable. I want to invite all the fans to go to the stadium, because your energy is very important to us.”

In Sport

Rubro-Negro from Pernambuco is one of the clubs most threatened by relegation, with 95% chances according to Infobola. The team has a game more than their direct opponents and has only 30 points, and in 18th, comes from a home defeat to América/MG.

For the duel against Ceará, Sport will not have midfielder Gustavo, who was sent off against América, but can count on the return of striker Everaldo.

likely escalations

Ceará

João Ricardo; Gabriel Dias, Messias, Luiz Otávio, Bruno Pacheco; Fabinho, Marlon, Vina; Mendoza, Erick and Jael. Technician: Tiago Nunes.

sport

Mailson; Ewerthon, Rafael Thyere, Sabino and Sander; Marcão Silva, Zé Welison and Hernanes; Everton Felipe, Paulinho Moccelin and Mikael. Coach: Gustavo Florentín

Datasheet

Competition: Brazilian Championship – Serie A – 32nd round

Location: Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date and Time: November 14, 2021 – 7 pm

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique – RJ

Assistants: Eduardo Gonçalves da Cruz – MS and Márcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano -RO