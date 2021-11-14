Cell phone in the bathroom? Habits that increase the risk of hemorrhoids – Revista Galileu

+



Why using your cell phone on the toilet increases your risk of hemorrhoids (Photo: Hello I’m Nik/Unsplash)

Going to the bathroom with a cell phone has already become a habit for some people. Even apparently harmless, the distraction increases the risk of hemorrhoids.

That’s because sitting on the toilet and pushing hard to evacuate causes the blood vessels to dilate, which increases the risk of rupture. In severe cases, it can lead to hemorrhoidal thrombosis, or the formation of blood clots in the anus.

know more

“It’s not advisable to stay in the bathroom for a long time, pushing. Sitting there and not inducing force is no problem, but provoking an effort is not good”, emphasizes André Augusto Pinto, member of the Brazilian Society of Laparoscopic and Minimally Invasive Surgery (Sobracil).

When the action becomes repetitive, the vessels in the anus canal dilate, which can cause both external and internal hemorrhoids. External ones occur frequently and with a greater concentration in the anus or at the end of the anal canal, similar to varicose veins. The internal ones are located above the anal region (inside the rectum), and generate symptoms of pain and a lot of bleeding.

Difficulty evacuating? Stay tuned

The person does not always develop hemorrhoids by wasting time on the toilet checking social networks. The most common causes, according to Eduardo de Paula Vieira, president of the Brazilian Society of Coloproctology (SBCP), are intestinal obstruction and dry feces.

Prevention involves eating a balanced diet, rich in fiber, and increasing your water intake. The consumption of spicy foods, heavy physical exercise and even a genetic inheritance also contribute to the appearance of the lesion.

Of the symptoms that you need to be aware of during evacuation, the SBCP highlights:

– Pain;

– Bleeding;

– Prolapse (bulging or descent of part of the rectum outside the body).

Also according to the entity, the prolapse can come back on its own or require it to be pushed inside. Bleeding can also be of variable intensity and is usually bright red in color. “A persistent swelling after defecating can create a feeling of inflammation, producing discomfort and being very painful. Itching (itching) around the anus is also a common symptom”, highlights the organization on the website.

know more

Who is most at risk?

Women are at greater risk than men for developing hemorrhoids due to a hormonal issue, which reduces the body’s absorption of water. “With that, the stools are more dry. And, the more dry, the longer it takes to pass through the intestine and reach the anus”, explains André Augusto Pinto, surgeon.

Pregnant women are also more susceptible, as during pregnancy the enlarged uterus compresses the veins in the anal region, increases abdominal pressure and reduces the return of venous blood (poor in oxygen). The risk of generating hemorrhoids then increases. During this period, it is recommended that women sleep on their left side to decompress the region and promote adequate blood return.

People with obesity can also suffer from the problem due to increased pressure in the perineum region, highlights Eduardo de Paula Vieira, coloproctologist.

Treatment

Treating hemorrhoids depends on the degree and evolution of the disease. Ointments applied on the spot are usually indicated, as well as medications to reduce swelling and pain.

Following a balanced, high-fiber diet is also part of the treatment and is recommended for patients who suffer from grade 1 and 2, which are considered milder. When the treatment is not done correctly, the disease can reappear.

If the disease reaches more severe levels, classified as 3 and 4, and causes a lot of pain, a surgical procedure is the most indicated. When performing the surgery, the disease is stable.

know more

(Source: Einstein Agency)