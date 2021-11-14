Check out the top scams with Pix and see how to protect yourself

O pix it was launched a year ago and today has more than 101.3 million individual users. according to data from the Central Bank, the instant payment system it went from 144.4 million transactions in December, the first full month of operation, rose to 500 million in April and reached one billion in September, the latest figure released by the monetary authority.

Most transactions are still between people, reaching 75% of the total — they are 105.2 million registered CPFs. But payments from people to companies have been going up. In December, it was only 6%, it doubled in April and reached 16% in October.

Challenge comes from security

Despite the massive adhesion of users to the new service, experts point to the need to improve security issues. The spread of Pix as the best payment method has attracted the attention of fraudsters. Although there is no data available on the number of scams of this kind applied in the country, the Central Bank (BC) has restricted the limit of overnight transfers, after cases of lightning kidnappings and account withdrawals through instant transfers.

In addition, last month, BC revealed that the leak of 395,009 user keys. According to the monetary authority, hackers used two bank accounts and accessed data from the Transactional Account Identifier Directory (Dict).

For Pedro Saliba, lawyer and researcher Associação Data Privacy Brasil, in the second year of operations, integration and cooperation between different agencies will be necessary to offer more security, especially in the implementation of new Pix functionalities, such as Pix Saque (in commercial establishments) and Pix Change:

— Integration between the Central Bank, the Federal Police and the National Data Protection Authority will be necessary to curb the increase in the number of scams. The issue also involves prevention, and we need to foster a culture of data protection — suggests the researcher: — The best way not to fall for scams is to be suspicious. If someone asks for a transfer or codes, you have to be suspicious. Scammers work with emotions or urgencies.

The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) warns that the registration of Pix keys must also be done directly through the official channels of financial institutions, such as banking applications, internet banking and branches, or by contacting the customer with the call center. In addition, the consumer must not click on links received by email, WhatsApp, social networks and SMS, which direct the user to an alleged registration of the Pix key.

— The Pix system must be improved with the implementation of the payment reversal. Users must also reduce the maximum daily transfer limit in the application itself – evaluates Pedro Duarte Pinho, partner at FAS Advogados in the Payment Means and Fintechs area.

