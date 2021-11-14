Check statements from the drivers after the sprint race at the São Paulo GP

F1 IN SÃO PAULO: ALL ABOUT THE SPRINT RACE IN INTERLAGOS | Briefing

Valtteri Bottas made a good start in the Interlagos sprint race this Saturday (13), the last of the 2021 season, to overtake Max Verstappen in the first corner and win the dispute that defined the start grid of the São Paulo GP. The Dutchman took no risks and even ended up in second place, followed by Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari, which showed excellent performance and maintained the regularity of 2021.

Sergio Pérez placed the second Red Bull in fourth place, while Lewis Hamilton was the highlight of the day, jumping from the 20th and last position directly to fifth place. However, the Brit will take five penalty spots on the race grid and will start from tenth place. With this, who inherits the fifth place at the start is Lando Norris, who put his McLaren between Sainz’s Ferraris and Charles Leclerc, who came in seventh and starts in sixth.

Pierre Gasly came in eighth with AlphaTauri and is one more to gain a position with Hamilton’s punishment, but it is worth remembering that the Frenchman came out in fifth and lost three positions during the dispute. Esteban Ocon was ninth with Alpine, beating the result of his teammate Alonso, the 12th, and Sebastian Vettel closed the top-10 — noting that the German also gains a position and starts in ninth.

Valtteri Bottas was the winner of the Interlagos sprint race, last in 2021 (Photo: Mercedes)

Check out the statements of the drivers after the sprint race of the São Paulo GP:

Valtteri Bottas, first: Bottas highlights “fundamental start” and strategy to win pole position at Interlagos.

Max Verstappen, second: Verstappen finds it difficult to overtake and regrets the start in SP: “It wasn’t the best”.

Carlos Sainz, third: Sainz was thrilled with a start that earned him 3rd place on the grid at Interlagos: “I needed that”.

Sergio Pérez, room: Pérez is trapped behind Sainz in Interlagos and is startled: “I thought it would be easy”.

Lewis Hamilton, fifth: Hamilton sees “devastating” punishment and reveals the goal of the day in SP: “Don’t give up”.

Lando Norris, sixth: Norris says he avoided “stupid risks” in the sprint race and extols Hamilton: “It makes it look easy.”

Max Verstappen was second in the SP sprint race (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Charles Leclerc, seventh: Leclerc reveals surprise with Hamilton’s “easy overtaking” in the sprint in SP.

Pierre Gasly, eighth: “We got off to a bad start today, I lost three places at Turn 1 and I just didn’t have the pace to go back to fighting Ferrari and McLaren. It wasn’t what I imagined, so let’s see what we can do better tomorrow. That wasn’t the easiest day for us, especially as the last few laps on soft tires were very difficult. Let’s look at the strategy tonight and do everything we can to come back with strength tomorrow.”

Esteban Ocon, ninth: Ocon defends Verstappen after being fined in Interlagos: “He didn’t do anything wrong”.

Sebastian Vettel, tenth: Vettel sees “faster cars” close behind and expects difficulties at Interlagos.

Daniel Ricciardo, 11th: Ricciardo calls responsibility for bad sprint racing in Brazil: “All my fault”.

Fernando Alonso, 12th: Alonso sees “frustrating” performance in the sprint race in SP and error in the choice of tires.

Antonio Giovinazzi, 13th: “There was no way to avoid the collision, I was inside, but suddenly Kimi made a sudden movement to where I was and we touched. We need to see a little more to assess the damage caused by the impact. The car wasn’t all bad, we used the soft tires and we performed as expected.”

Carlos Sainz was third in the sprint race of the São Paulo GP (Photo: AFP)

Throw Stroll, 14th: “We gained a position for the race tomorrow, which is positive. There wasn’t a lot of action around us at the start, so we kept the P15 at the end of the first lap. In the end, (Yuki) Tsunoda started to suffer from the soft tires, while we managed the middle ones very well. It’s a very difficult track to overcome, tomorrow is a long race and anything can happen here, maybe there will be some opportunities for us.”

Yuki Tsunoda, 15th: “I’m not happy with today’s performance. I lost a lot of positions on the first lap and after that I couldn’t improve my pace with the soft tyre. Due to this weekend’s format, I didn’t complete many laps here, but I learned a lot today to go through tomorrow’s race.”

Nicholas Latifi, 16th: “We didn’t have pace today during the sprint race so I couldn’t really challenge anyone ahead. If there was one more lap, maybe I could overtake Tsunoda, but we struggled a lot with our tyres. It will be a long race tomorrow, a lot can happen here in Interlagos, we will have to be ready to take advantage of the opportunities that arise.”

George Russell, 17th: “I battled a lot but unfortunately it wasn’t a good sprint race for us today. In these short races, it’s difficult to make the right choice of tires that will give you the chance to overtake. I believe that, for tomorrow, there will be some different strategies that will give new opportunities, but we will keep fighting to gain pace this weekend.”

Kimi Raikkonen, 18th: “I had a tangle with Alonso and Antonio at turn 1, there wasn’t a lot of room there at the time and unfortunately I couldn’t help it. I admit that our race pace today was quite complicated. We need to improve for tomorrow, let’s see what can be done.”

Mick Schumacher, 19th: “If we look back, we can imagine that the strategy we made was the fastest, but we wanted a good start and a great first lap right away. But it wasn’t possible, we couldn’t pass anyone. It wasn’t worth it this time, however, we have a new opportunity tomorrow.”

Nikita Mazepin, 20th: “I believe the first laps were good, I had the opportunity to be very close to Mick (Schumacher). We competed there, side by side, for four turns. I really felt it was the right time to get a reaction, but unfortunately the rear tires stopped my evolution from that point forward.”

O BIG PRIZE follows the São Paulo GP ‘in loco’ in Interlagos with journalists Fernando Silva and Gabriel Curty, as well as the entire team remotely. O GP also follows all weekend track activities LIVE and IN REAL TIME. The start is scheduled for 2 pm (GMT) on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton was one of the big names in this Saturday’s sprint race at Interlagos (Video: F1)

