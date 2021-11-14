China Bans Use of FlightRadar24 Application Alleging Espionage

Chinese Territory – Image: FlightRadar24





FlightRadar24, famous app and Web site which provides tracking data and flight information around the world, was banned by China recently, alleging that the system is leaking data that puts the country’s aviation at risk.

Having started as a project of hobby in 2006, when two Swedes passionate about aviation decided to build a network of ADS-B receivers in Northern and Central Europe. In 2009, they opened a network and make it possible for anyone with an ADS-B receiver to do Upload of flight data.

To be clear on how it works and how the data reach the flight tracking platforms, it is worth remembering that the company itself sends ADS-B receivers free of charge, which capture the signals transmitted by the planes and thus form the databases with timely information real information about altitude, speed and other references. With fame, receivers are spread almost all over the world.

According to the Chinese website CNA, these receivers are said to be one of the pivots of espionage in the country, recruiting and using aviation enthusiasts as ‘baits’ to install devices and “collect relevant data” from military aircraft flights to other countries.

Authorities comment that some military aircraft are said to be carrying out special missions that cannot be disclosed, and that the recipients make them vulnerable, posing a threat with “immeasurable” consequences.

In the country, around 300 of these receivers would be inside the homes of aviation enthusiasts who, certainly, do not see it as a risk to the operational safety of Chinese aviation. The government has started to provisionally seize the devices for investigation.





