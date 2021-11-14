Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter found dead at age 25

Musician Chris Daughtry, 41, faces a moment of mourning in his family. His stepdaughter Hannah, eldest daughter of his wife Deanna Daughtry, was found dead at home in Tennessee, USA.

The 25-year-old was found at her home in Fentress County, Tennessee, on Friday, November 12, and was pronounced dead at the scene, representatives of the rock singer told E! News today. Local authorities are still investigating his death and there is still no official cause.

After Hannah passed away, her parents paid tribute to her on Instagram.

Daughtry wrote:

I’m still processing for the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken. I recently lost my mother to cancer, but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing this privately. We were never able to say goodbye to our precious Hannah. Thank you all for your kind words of comfort. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time to be present with my family as we try to heal from this devastating loss. Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hug you. It hurts so deeply.”

Hannah and her brother Griffin, 23, are Deanna’s children from a previous relationship. Chris and Deanna, 48, married in 2000, are also parents of 10-year-old twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James.

Daughtry became known after his appearance on the 5th season of the hit US reality show “American Idol”.