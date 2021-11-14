Christian discovers that Renato killed someone before he died | a place in the sun

In the chapter on Monday, 11/15, Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) will discover in the middle of their honeymoon that Renato ran over a cyclist and that the boy died because of him.

✈️Romantic trip?

✈️ Christian decided to leave his humble life with his girlfriend, Lara (Andréia Horta) to assume the identity of Renato.

✈️ Even without loving Barbara, he even married the girlfriend of his deceased twin and embarked with her on a luxurious honeymoon in Prague.

✈️ Except that the festive atmosphere of Christian’s new life will end when he finds out what his twin did last summer.

Christian is shaken to learn that Renato ran over a cyclist

In a meeting with friends of Renato, the subject of the crime will come up and Christian/Renato will be disturbed.

“I ran over… My God, did I… Kill someone?” he will question.

Barbara, with her power and wealth, will reassure her husband that she will continue to pay someone else to take up the crime in her place.

“Even if he got run over, brooding won’t change things. The guy won’t come back to life. The caretaker took over the story, that’s it. And if now his wife, I don’t know, wants more money, we’ll have to deal with that”, will solve the rich.