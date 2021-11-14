Church opens parking lot at night for prostitutes in England

The Church of All Saints in Kensington, Liverpool, England, has acknowledged that it leaves its gates open at night in the knowledge that its parking lot is used for sexual activities by prostitutes, reports the British newspaper Liverpool Echo. Based in an area known for the work of sex workers, the idea arose, according to the congregation, “based on beliefs, values ​​and mission to help the most vulnerable people”.

“Kensington All Saints Church believes that all people are equal before God and wants to be a place of sanctuary for those in need. For many years, the church community has been involved with sex workers […] to offer support, God’s love and try to show an alternative path in life,” a church spokesperson told the publication.

In addition to providing food and emotional support to the population, the church also works with entities such as the Armistead service, aimed at supporting the LGBTQIA+ population and their families, as well as sex workers; and also Addaction, a British charity.

“We’ve seen a lot of women move from sex work to rehabilitation in recent years,” church administration said in a statement. For the religious institution, the process of building trust takes time and part of it includes “providing safe and non-judgmental places.” “We think carefully and prayerfully about the benefits and risks of keeping our gates open,” he adds.

Church gate closed during the day where there is no religious activity or presence of prostitutes Image: Playback/ Google Maps

Some church and neighborhood members were unhappy, even offended, by the initiative. According to the church, the dialogue will be open for them to express their concerns. “We always remember that the women involved [nessas atividades] are human beings and we recognize that they are often much more than sex workers: [são] mothers, sisters and friends dealing with a specific part of their lives, [e] should not be judged by this activity”, concludes the spokesperson to the echo.

In Facebook comments, news of the church’s initiative received praise for supporting very vulnerable women as well as critics — who, for the most part, claim the problem would be made worse. Among netizens who expressed their opinions, Paula Newnes summed up the action with the phrase “the church wouldn’t need to do this if there were safe places for these girls to go.”