Close to accession and favorite to the title, Botafogo can reach 2015 points in Serie B | Botafogo



Alvinegro is the leader of Serie B, with 63 points – Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo

Alvinegro is the leader of Serie B, with 63 pointsPhoto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo

Published 11/13/2021 10:32 AM

Rio – With just a few days to go before the end of the Series B of the Brazilian Nationals, Botafogo’s campaign in the competition can be summed up in overcoming difficulties. After making the worst start of the championship in its history, Alvinegro changed course and gained stability to be practically confirmed in the first division next year. However, Glorioso’s brilliance goes beyond that: with three rounds to go, the club is the favorite for the title and could hit the 2015 mark.

Despite the goalless draw with Ponte Preta, last Thursday, the return of Alvinegro to the elite of Brazilian football is imminent. With 63 points and leading Serie B, the team has a 99.97% chance of returning to Serie A. If they beat Operário this Monday, they guarantee access in advance. Data are from the Department of Mathematics at UFMG.

Even if they don’t win at Nilton Santos, an atypical fact for the best host of the competition, Botafogo would depend on the results of CSA, Guarani, CRB and Goiás to occupy a permanent place in the next round. However, access to the first division should not be the only achievement of the Glorious in 2021.