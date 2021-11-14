coach surprises and says which team has the best squad

Credit: Gustavo Oliveira/Athletico

The Portuguese coach Antônio Oliveira had the experience of playing in the Brasileirão Serie A this year, when he commanded Athletico Paranaense this year. However, he resigned after a string of poor results.

In an interview with ESPN channels, the professional surprised him by pointing out which Brazilian football club has the best cast.

In the opinion of many people, the owner of such a brand is Flamengo or Atlético-MG, current leader of Série A. Oliveira went the opposite way.

“Flamengo doesn’t have the best cast in Brazil. It manages to have the best, or at least the 13, 14 best players in Brazil, which is completely different. Just like Atlético Mineiro, in my opinion, they also have 12, 13 players”, he began.

“In my opinion, the most balanced and strongest squad for me will continue to be Palmeiras. But that is a very, very own opinion”, added Oliveira.

Competence of Jorge Jesus

Jorge Jesus won almost everything, when he worked at Flamengo between 2019 and 2020. The only titles missing are the Club World Cup and the Copa do Brasil.

“Competence. I have no other word to classify the high quality work that Jorge Jesus has done in Brazil in such a short period of time”, highlighted Oliveira.

The good work of today’s Benfica coach opened the door to football for different Portuguese coaches.

In addition to Oliveira, coaches Augusto Inácio and Jesualdo Ferreira worked at Avaí and Santos, respectively.

Follow Fans on Facebook to follow the best news from football, games and other sports

The duo, however, didn’t last long in the teams. “Let’s not think that everyone is Jorge Jesus”, warned Antônio Oliveira.

praise to brazilian football

Antônio Oliveira also praised Brazilian football. “It’s full of talent. With enormous talent”, he defined.

“Therefore, I think that if there is talent in football from an individual point of view, it is in Brazil”, continued the coach.

What competes with us as coaches is to bring together this group of talented individuals in a very strong organization”, he concluded.

