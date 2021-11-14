Compulsion and Obsidian Xbox Exclusive Details Discovered • Eurogamer.pt

Information has been discovered about two Xbox exclusives being developed by Compulsion and Obsidian.

According to Windows Central, Compulsion is working on a third-person action game set in a dark fantasy world, code-named Midnight and will be their first game released by Xbox Game Studios.

It will be a one-player experience and the discovered art shows that Midnight will have a colored protagonist as its main character.

Among the details is not the release forecast for Midnight.

The other game, from Obisidian, is Pentiment, an indie-style effort by a team led by Joe Sawyer, who was primarily responsible for the development of Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity.

Pentiment puts you in the role of an investigator in 16th century Europe, where you’ll have to uncover the truth surrounding a murder. The game’s name is related to a painting that hides another image underneath and when the top layer turns transparent over time, the truth is revealed.

Pentiment is scheduled for 2022 and according to this information, Disco Elysium had some influence, whether in the dialogue, investigation, accusations or consequences of decisions.