Consuming fish can prevent cerebrovascular disease; check out

We all know that fish are great proteins for health, as they act on immunity, reduce bad cholesterol and the risk of cardiovascular disease. A new study published in the journal “Neurology” identified another great benefit of this food, which can prevent deaths.

According to Yahoo Life, researchers have identified a link between fish consumption and a reduced risk of cerebrovascular diseases or vascular diseases — the world’s second leading cause of death — such as stroke.

+ Mental health: healthy eating prevents illnesses; check out best diets and foods

“Our results are exciting because they show that something as simple as eating two or more servings of fish a week is associated with fewer brain damage and other markers of vascular brain damage, far beyond the obvious signs of dementia,” said Cecilia Samieri , senior author of the study.

About 1,600 people over 65 years old participated in the survey. Patients diagnosed with dementia, a history of stroke, or who had already been hospitalized for cardiovascular disease were not included in the study.

The researchers used MRI images of the brain to assess the extent of cerebrovascular damage and analyzed the scans for abnormalities. They also evaluated tests for infarction and enlargement of perivascular spaces, factors that predict the extent of cognitive decline related to cerebrovascular disease.

A questionnaire was used to assess the participants’ weekly diet. Based on test responses and analyses, the researchers noted a connection between higher frequency of fish intake and lower levels of vascular disease.

The study found that participants who ate fish twice or more a week, essentially those aged 65 to 69, had lower levels of cerebrovascular disease markers than those who ate the food infrequently.

In addition to eating fish, it has been reported that maintaining a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and stopping smoking are also factors that contribute to a reduced risk of vascular disease.

See too

+ Creator of the first real estate fund in Brazil tells everything about the investment

+ Fighter becomes unrecognizable after being kicked in the face

+ Amazon driver fired after woman caught driving out of backyard

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Video: Globo’s helicopter crash lands and loses tail; pilot prays after landing

+ Scientists discover causes of Alzheimer’s progression in the brain

+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ See how much it costs to eat at the MasterChef judges’ restaurants

+ Auction of cars and motorcycles from Kombi to Nissan Frontier 0km

