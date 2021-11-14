COP-26 approves agreement with rules on carbon market, but makes little progress in financing – Sustainability

GLASGOW – Leaders of nearly 200 nations approved this Saturday, 13, the final document of the Climate Summit (COP-26) in Glasgow. The agreement defines rules for the global carbon market, for trading credits based on the amount of CO2 gas emissions made or avoided in the atmosphere. Another highlight of the text was an appeal for the gradual reduction of the use of fossil fuels – an excerpt whose language was toned down over the course of the negotiations. Experts say there has been progress, but not enough against global warming. The lack of progress in the provision of funds by rich countries for developing nations to finance adaptations to climate change was one of the frustrations.

The regulation of the carbon market – important in the fight against global warming – it was foreseen since the Paris Agreement, in 2015. Some countries have their internal markets regulated and others operate with voluntary mechanisms, as in the case of Brazil. The international system – whose details of the operation are yet to be defined – is a step for countries where there are large areas of CO2 absorption (such as the Amazon) to trade bonds with polluting nations, which need to offset excess emissions into the atmosphere.

At the last COP – Madrid, in 2019 – the Brazilian delegation was one of the main obstacles to an agreement. At this conference, however, the government decided to make concessions and accept the proposed model. One of Brazil’s main criticisms was about the items that prevent double counting: that the emission of a carbon credit be counted and deducted from the total emissions of the country that sold and also purchased.

Another highlight of the document approved at this COP is the forecast of a gradual reduction in the use of fossil fuels. The language of the text, which initially provided for the abandonment of this type of pollutant, was softened throughout the negotiations, after strong pressure from oil-producing or coal-consuming countries. In the last hours of negotiations, there was an appeal by China and India to use the term “reduction” instead of “elimination” of pollutants, which has been heavily criticized by other countries, who complained about the lack of transparency in this change.

The financing of these strategies against climate change was the target of one of the main conflicts during the COP and frustrated expectations of guaranteeing more resources. Still in the final plenary of the event, this Saturday afternoon, representatives of the poorest nations demanded more funds. Brazil was one of the main voices in the appeals for more funding from developed countries.

The final text recommends doubling the resources offered by rich countries to developing nations, with the aim of financing actions against global warming and adaptations to climate change. In 2009, developed countries had pledged to create, by last year, a $100 billion climate fund. The promise, however, was not kept. According to the most recent calculations, the amount offered for this purpose it was no more than $80 billion.

The pact also proposes that member countries present by the end of 2022 new national commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions, three years ahead of schedule, even if “taking into account the different national circumstances”.

A report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate, in August, showed that the Earth is warming faster than predicted and is preparing to reach 1.5ºC above the pre-industrial level in the 2030s, ten years before the that was expected. As a result, extreme weather events will occur more frequently, such as floods and heat waves.

For the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, the approved agreement is welcome, but not enough. According to him, the world remains on the brink of a “climate catastrophe.” 18-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg went to social media to express her rejection of the negotiations. “Here’s a brief summary: blah blah blah,” he wrote on Twitter.

Brazil tries to reverse the image of an environmental villain

Brazil arrived at the conference under international suspicion, given the explosion of deforestation in the Amazon and President Jair Bolsonaro’s posture of little dialogue on the environmental agenda. At the conference, however, the country adhered to agreements proposed by the United States and European countries – such as pacts to curb deforestation and methane emissions.

Analysts consider it positive that Brazil has not placed obstacles in the negotiations, but claim that recovering its reputation in the environmental area will depend on effective actions by the Bolsonaro administration. While the COP was still taking place, data released by the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), an agency linked to the Ministry of Science and Technology, showed that deforestation in the Amazon Forest set a record in october in the seven-year historical series. / WITH INTERNATIONAL AGENCIES