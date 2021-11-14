COP-26 outcome postpones responses to the climate crisis

The agreement reached at the Climate Conference (COP-26), in Glasgow, is not very ambitious given the urgent need to contain global warming and postpones, once again, the solution to the environmental catastrophe that looms for the next decades. This is the assessment of experts and civil society organizations on the outcome of the negotiation, which brought together 197 countries. Extreme events – such as floods, droughts and fires – will be increasingly common, scientists warn.







COP-26 President Alok Sharma Photo: Ewan Bootman via Reuters Connect

The objective was to discuss actions to contain global warming at 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial levels, based on the goals of the Paris Agreement, a pact signed in 2015. Rules for the carbon credit market were established at the COP, promises of reduce deforestation and methane gas emissions and there were advances when mentioning in the final text, for the first time in a document, the effort to reduce the use of fossil fuels.

But expectations of raising funds from rich countries so that poor nations adapt to climate change have been dashed. “It’s not very ambitious. It was a COP very focused on article 6 (regulation of the carbon market), as if it were going to solve all our problems”, evaluates Maureen Santos, professor of International Relations at PUC-RJ.

In 2009, developed countries had pledged to create, by last year, a $100 billion climate fund. The promise, however, was not kept. According to the most recent calculations, the amount offered for this purpose was no more than US$80 billion. The Glasgow agreement talks about doubling resources for this purpose, but does not detail what the efforts will be.

For the senior public policy specialist at the Climate Observatory, Suely Araújo, the fact that the COP-26 has finally regulated article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which deals with the carbon market, is positive, as the issue dragged on since 2015. However, the lack of definition and concrete proposals to finance climate mitigation and adaptation is an issue that will mark the Scotland edition. “This is very bad for the poor countries, which are the most vulnerable”, says she, former president of IBAMA.

“Saving the climate was postponed once again to 2022, when the world gathers again in Sharm el Sheikh, in Egypt”, evaluated, in a note by the Climate Observatory, network with 70 organizations of civil society. The next edition of the conference will be held in the city of the African country

“The deadline for keeping global warming within safe limits for humanity is coming to an end. The results of this COP were disappointing and we can no longer wait for the next one,” said Maurício Voivodic, executive director of WWF-Brasil.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, 18, also criticized the results. “A brief summary of the COP: Blah, blah, blah,” he wrote on Twitter.

Roberto Waack, founder of the Uma Concertação pela Amazônia initiative, sees the end result as positive, despite the absence of a stronger commitment to funding. Concertação is a network of people, institutions and companies to seek solutions for conservation and sustainable development.

He credits Itamaraty with the performance of Brazilian negotiations and the commitments assumed by the country. “Without the (former minister of the environment) Ricardo Salles, negotiators became more comfortable and free to do their work.” But the mismatch between the image Brazil sold and the reality with successive records of deforestation in the Amazon takes its toll. “Brazil can only stand if the forest stand upright. Otherwise, we will remain on our knees.”

Regarding the carbon market, the assessment is that the model opens up opportunities for Brazil. “The country has a privileged position, with one of the greatest potentials for the sale of carbon credits in the world”, says Marina Gross, president of the Brazilian Business Council for Sustainable Development (Cebds), which brings together groups responsible for almost 50% of the GDP of the country. Parents.

She ponders, however, that “the absence of a regulated domestic market will generate losses and loss of international competitiveness for Brazilian companies”. They will not be able, he emphasizes, to ensure that they produce following the climate protection requirements adopted in the world market and “may face trade barriers”.