COP26 approves agreement to reduce fossil fuels on the planet

by

After a marathon of negotiations, the COP26 (United Nations Climate Conference) approved this Saturday (13), in Glasgow, Scotland, an agreement on the climate on the planet that includes, for the first time in history, a reference to fossil fuels and their role in the climate crisis .

The final text explicitly points to coal, which is the single largest contributor to climate change. In all 25 previous COPs, no agreement had ever mentioned coal, oil or gas, or even fossil fuels in general, as the drivers — let alone the main cause — of the climate crisis.

Moved, the president of COP26, Alok Sharma, announced the agreement with hammer blows. He orally amended the most recent draft text by softening the language around fossil fuels after objections made by India and Iran. The final deal refers to a “reduction” of coal rather than an “elimination”.

There were deep divisions among nations over key issues, including the use of fossil fuel terms and the amount of money the developed world should pay the Global South to help it adapt to the climate crisis. This prevented the summit from ending on Friday (12), the date initially scheduled for its closing.

Sharma previously told delegates that he was “infinitely grateful” for keeping the 1.5°C target “alive”. His overall goal was to reach an agreement that would move the world forward in curbing global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Scientists say that this limit is necessary to avoid the worsening impacts of the climate crisis and catastrophic climate change.

Representatives from several countries expressed opposition to some of the results. Swiss Environment Minister Simonetta Sommaruga complained that the process for changing the wording on fossil fuels at the last minute was not transparent enough.

“We don’t need to gradually reduce, but gradually eliminate subsidies on coal and fossil fuels,” said Sommaruga, who represents the Environmental Integrity Group, linked to the UN climate change agency. She added that the group chose not to block the deal, despite being “disappointed”.

Seve Paeniu, a climate envoy from Tuvalu, a nation under threat from rising sea levels, told reporters before the final session that he was excited about progress but that words needed to be followed by action.

“There is a lot of commitment to act. Therefore, until the next COP, countries need only fulfill these commitments. So there is a lot of work now. The challenge now for countries is to really deliver this”, he said.

Paeniu was disappointed, however, that there was no firm decision on a damages fund in which rich nations would pay for the impacts of the climate crisis on more vulnerable countries like Tuvalu.

“First of all, small countries made our voices heard, but in a negotiating room like this, you have the big countries. So it’s the ‘take it or leave it’ kind of deal,” he said. “So there was no other option for us. We just want to work with it and we are hopeful that some result may emerge from this dialogue.”

