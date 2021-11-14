COP26 approves article of the Paris Agreement that creates the global carbon market | COP26

THE COP 26 it had not yet come to an end, but several delegates celebrated the conclusion of the Article 6 , the most famous item in the Rulebook of the Paris Agreement , approved this Saturday.

This is the most complex item in the implementation of the Paris Agreement. The article, created by Brazil and the European Union in the last minutes of COP 21, the one in Paris, took six years to mature. Hence the feeling of success in Glasgow, at least at this point.

The working methods of article 6.2, which deals with the trade of carbon credits between countries. The rule of corresponding adjustments in climate commitments (NDCs) of buyers and sellers.

The defeat, in this topic, was on account of the financing. There was pressure from the most vulnerable countries for a percentage of transactions between nations to finance countries’ adaptation to the impacts of climate change.

The United States opposed an international tax on bilateral negotiations. The European Union did not accept the idea either.

The most vulnerable countries, which do not benefit from market mechanisms, had to comply with the existence of the fee in article 6.4, which deals with negotiations between companies.

The percentage allocated to the Adaptation Fund will be 5% on these operations.

The old Kyoto Protocol credits that originated in Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) projects will be transported to the new system. It is an old demand from Brazil.

There is, however, a cutoff — it only applies to projects dated after 2013 and the corresponding adjustment is made by whoever buys them.

The global volume of CDM credits could exceed 800 million tons of carbon, according to some estimates, says Professor Ronaldo Seroa da Motta, from the State University of Rio de Janeiro.

In article 6.4 there is a new approach. If the host country, which generated the credits, is unable to make the corresponding adjustment, it will not authorize the use to be deducted from the NDC of the purchasing country.

These credits may have another purpose — to be sold in voluntary markets or for company ESG projects, for example.

The selling country may, however, decide that other credits can be deducted from the buyer’s NDC and also adjusted to the targets of the selling country.

All these transactions will be certified by a body that will come under the UN Climate Change Convention.

“An important message is that all the corresponding adjustment criteria were intact”, says professor Seroa da Motta. “The exception is with the rules on CDM credits, which we still don’t know what they will be.”

“The text of Article 6 will make it easier for countries to meet their targets at lower costs,” he continues.