COP26: Final text is approved and calls for reduction in the use of fossil fuels | Cop 26

The 26th climate conference of the United Nations (UN), COP26, ended this Saturday (13) with a text approved by its nearly 200 member countries, after some softening in terms of the agreement and a request for a change in last minute made by India. For the first time, the document foresees the gradual reduction of subsidies to fossil fuels and the use of coal. Even after the event closes, the content is far from being unanimous .

In addition to the excerpts included on fossil fuels, COP26 finalized the Paris Agreement rulebook and the points that were open, such as article 6, which refers to the carbon market;

Countries have pledged $100 billion a year through 2025 to fund measures to prevent the temperature rise, but according to activists and experts, the amount is not really on the table;

Developing countries expressed dissatisfaction with the excerpts regarding the financing by rich countries of the “losses and damages” already felt due to climate change. This, however, did not prevent the approval of the document.

Three drafts had been released over the past few days, the last being this Saturday morning. The second of them softened expectations related to fossil fuels: earlier, there was talk of accelerating “the elimination of coal and fossil fuel subsidies”; later, the document began to provide for “the progressive elimination of the unrestricted use” of coal and “Inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels.” Finally, in the final version, India asked at the last minute to change the term “elimination” to “reduction” in the use of coal.

“The real economy is taking leaps towards decarbonisation, while climate diplomacy is slowly evolving. But the Glasgow package echoes, at least in part, what is happening in the real world: the transition from coal to [combustíveis de fontes] renewable energy, the recognition that methane needs to be controlled and also the imperative to support the most vulnerable countries,” said Talanoa president and member of the Green Climate Fund’s Accreditation Panel.

Despite the signature of all member countries, some speeches criticized the “loss and damage” issues. Countries already affected by climate change, such as the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and South Africa, advocated financing rich countries for the problems caused by carbon emissions. Those most responsible for global warming are the United States, China, the European Union, Russia, India and Brazil.

The Marshall Islands representative told negotiators that the text “is not flawless” but “constitutes real progress”. Seve Paeniu, the Tuvalu minister, showed photos of the grandchildren, calling for measures for future generations. The comments showed some disappointment at the conference, but the group ended up signing the document, including the G77, the coalition of developing countries.

“They’re going to leave Glasgow with a very bitter taste in their mouths. Everyone gave in to have an agreement, because climate change makes it necessary to close the rules of the Paris Agreement, but it’s a text that isn’t really talking urgently We don’t have enough efforts on the table,” said Stela Herschmann, climate policy specialist at the Climate Observatory.

The ambassador of Brazil Paulino Franco de Carvalho Neto spoke alongside the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, this Saturday. He assessed that it was not possible to achieve exactly the goals related to financing of rich countries, but he stated that, although the agreement “is not perfect, it is feasible” (watch the video below).

In an interview with GloboNews reporter Rodrigo Carvalho, Paulino said that regulation of the carbon market is one of the positive decisions at COP26 and also clarified that the imperfection he referred to during the speech is related to financing from rich countries to developing ones.

“There was a perspective of developing countries, those that need more resources, about [a liberação] the question of financing. But we in Brazil are able to take care of our own challenges related to climate change and I think it is important, from a negotiation point of view, that we are moving along very well here in Glasgow,” said Paulino.

On Thursday (11), Leite had already taken a stand in support of the proposal to regulate Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which refers to carbon credits. Until previous conferences, the country was recognized as an obstacle to regulation.

Even before the start of the conference, in addition to the issue of “loss and damage”, there was also an expectation for the release of US$ 100 billion per year by rich countries to mitigate the effects of global warming by 2025. These values ​​had already been created. been agreed 10 years ago, but without effective implementation.

See what the text says on this point:

The document emphasizes that it is important to “mobilize climate finance from all sources” to achieve the objectives of the Paris Agreement, the main one being to stop the increase in temperature by 1.5ºC;

Furthermore, he says he “notes with deep regret” that developed countries have not met their joint target of $100 billion a year by 2020 for actions to mitigate global warming;

And it calls on developed countries to meet the goal — which they have re-committed to — of funding $100 billion annually by 2025, in addition to emphasizing “transparency in implementing your promises.”