Cordeiro and Itaocara town halls lament the death of nursing technician Alexandre Marinho – SF Notícias

The Municipalities of Cordeiro, in the Serrana region of Rio, and Itaocara, in the northwest of Rio de Janeiro, mourned with regret the death of nursing technician Alexandre Marinho dos Santos. According to the Municipality of Itaocara, the server was on his day off, when he felt unwell and went to the hospital, where he was promptly assisted by the health team. Alexandre, however, died this Friday (12). “It is with great regret that we communicate the death of our friend and fellow nursing technician Alexandre Marinho dos Santos. Our team from the City Hall, Department of Health, Management of the Hospital de Itaocara and the whole team here offer our condolences to the family” – says the note published by the City Hall of Itaocara.

Cordeiro City Hall also published a note lamenting the death of Alexandre Marinho, who for many years worked as a nurse at Cordeiro hospital. “The City Hall expresses its deepest regret, the words at this moment become vague and all it takes is to ask God for the strength for all family and friends to face this difficult moment” – says an excerpt of the note. On social networks, friends and family also lamented the death of Alexandre, who was very dear to both municipalities. “My friend, I still can’t believe that you left for your father’s arms, you left precious memories, of a friend who took care of all friends, who was ready to help others, an amazing professor in nursing, a human being who gave me proud to see him work, because where he put him he always shone. It is with great sadness that I say goodbye, there will be an immense pain in our hearts and the certainty that all your friends today suffer this great loss” – says one of the publications.