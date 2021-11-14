Corinthians beats Cuiab in Renato Augusto’s big game for the Brazilian

Corinthians rediscovered the path of victories in the Brazilian Championship. This Saturday night, the team from Alvinegra beat Cuiabá by 3-2, at Neo Química Arena, in the 32nd round. Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Roger Guedes scored the goals.

With a full house, Timão took over the game since the ball went out. After a goal at the start of the first half, the team took the tie before the break, but came back on and scored twice more at the beginning of the final stage.

The victory takes Corinthians to fifth place in the table. With 50 points, the team left Fortaleza, which has 49 and lost to Red Bull Bragantino, fourth with 52.

Write it down, Faithful! Sylvinho’s team has a new commitment for the Brasileirão in the middle of the week. On Wednesday, Corinthians visits Flamengo, at 9:30 pm, for the 33rd round.

lineup

Without Fábio Santos, suspended for a third yellow card, Sylvinho sent Corinthians to the field with: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, João Victor and Lucas Piton; Gabriel; Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Gabriel Pereira and Róger Guedes; jo.

my helm

On the other side, coach Jorginho’s Cuiabá came with Walter; João Lucas, Alan Empereur, Paulão and Uendel; Yuri, Camilo and Pepe; Jenison, Clayson and Rafael Gava.

The game

First time

Corinthians went up after the ball went out and opened the scoring after just two minutes. Gabriel Pereira got rid of the marking in the middle and played for Renato Augusto, who found Lucas Piton on the left. The full-back raised in the area and Giuliano tested cross to the back of the net.

Afterwards, Cuiabá responded. Clayson started with the ball dominated by the left midfield, adjusted it to the right leg and tested Cassio, who grabbed it.

Timon continued to command the offensive actions. At 15, in a move worked out from the defenders, Roger Guedes turned the game from left to right and found Fagner, with plenty of space to advance. The full-back played for Gabriel, who entered with the ball dominated in the area and tried a shot placed, but the ball exploded in the defense.

At 23, João Victor knocked Pepê down at the entrance to the area and the referee called a foul. Rafael Gava hit straight and took danger.

At 25, Giuliano, Roger Guedes and Jô played a beautiful table near the half moon. The play ended at the feet of shirt 11, who sought Walter’s right corner with a low kick. The goalkeeper reached out with his fingertips and sent it to corner.

Cuiabá responded immediately. Clayson made another single play from left to middle. The ball ended up split and left for Pepê, who arrived hitting from a distance for Cássio’s defense.

At 29, Clayson repeated the same play, but this time he served Rafael Gava inside the area. Despite the attacker’s offside position, he finished very close to Cássio, who made a great save with his feet before the flag stopped the move.

Gabriel Pereira made another individual play at 36, coming off the right, pulling to the left and risking from a distance. The ball went over.

In the next move, João Victor intercepted Cuiabá’s ball, touched it to Renato Augusto, who went to the back line and crossed low. The ball traveled through the small area and came out on the other side.

At 39, Timão won a corner on the right. Fagner crossed over the head of João Victor, who went up and tested for the goal, but the submission passed too close to the crossbar.

At 41, Cuiabá left playing wrong, Gabriel stole the ball, which was left for Roger Guedes to submit pressed with the defense and win a corner.

After 45, the referee signaled two minutes of extra time. In the final seconds, Cuiabá reached a draw. After being played in the middle, the Corinthians defense tried to move away, but the ball fell to Pepê. From a distance, the midfielder landed a kick with his right leg, in Cassio’s angle, with no chance for the goalkeeper.

Second time

Sylvinho didn’t change the team at half-time and Corinthians did the same for the final stage.

If there was a great goal from there, it also had from here. At six minutes, Renato Augusto received it from Roger Guedes in the intermediate. Facing the goal, the shirt 8 only fixed it for the right leg and placed it in Walter’s angle to let Timon have an advantage again.

On the next arrival, Corinthians made another one. Roger Guedes played for Renato Augusto and left for the area. On top, the midfielder thought it was a beautiful pass for shirt 123, who arrived hitting his left leg crossed and saved his.

At 15, Cassio made the first defense of the second half. Rafael Gava kicked from a distance and the goalkeeper fitted.

Next, almost Timon’s room. Gabriel Pereira and Jô pulled a counterattack and the midfielder launched the attacker into the area. The 77 shirt tried to hit the goalkeeper’s exit, which he defended.

After the goal, Corinthians saw Cuiabá break free. Even though it didn’t create great chances of goal, the visitors equaled the offensive actions.

Seeing this, Sylvinho stirred. Gustavo Silva and Vitinho took the place of Gabriel Pereira and Jô.

Cuiabá’s insistence was successful at 31. Gava missed the second pole and Paulão arrived, reducing the difference to 3 to 2.

Two more changes were made at Corinthians. Renato Augusto and Piton left to make room for Luan and Du Queiroz.

On the next move, Clayson nearly tied. The forward played the ball with João Victor, won in the body and tried to control the angle, but the ball went out. After that, the referee whistled the foul on the defender.

At 36, Luan took his first shot into goal. Cuiabá’s defense hit a cross and shirt 7 arrived from behind, making amends at first. The submission went up too high.

At 39, the Corinthians coach made the last change, removing Gabriel and putting in Xavier.

Cuiabá continued looking for a draw in the final minutes and played in Corinthians’ field, which bet on counterattacks. The judge gave five minutes of extra time.

The game, which seemed resolved after Corinthians’ third goal, gained tension in the final minutes. Despite this, the winning Timon of Neo Química Arena.

