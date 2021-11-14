Corinthians can play in the G4 in case of victory against Cuiab; see rating

Corinthians plays in the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship this Saturday. At 9 pm, the team will face Cuiabá at Neo Química Arena. In case of victory, Timão can get closer to the G4.
Currently, the Parque São Jorge club is in sixth position, with 47 points. For that, he had 12 wins, 11 draws and eight defeats. If the team manages to win this Saturday, it would reach 50 points. Fortaleza and Red Bull Bragantino, fourth and fifth placed respectively, have 49 points each and face off in the round – see the leaderboard below.
Just two hours before the duel between Corinthians and Cuiabá, Fortaleza and Red Bull Bragantino face a direct confrontation at the Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium. If the game ends with a victory for either side, Timão will surpass the losing team if it does its part – see all 32nd round games below.
In the event of a tie between opponents and a Corinthians victory, only Fortaleza would be beaten. That’s because Timão would have an advantage in the number of victories. Regarding Red Bull Bragantino, the triumphs would be equal, but the goal difference would be favorable to the team from Bragança Paulista. However, it is worth remembering that the rival has one more game in the table, as he had an early game. This is the 34th round, against Sport, in which they won 3-0.
Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|Atlético-MG
|68
|31
|21
|5
|5
|50
|22
|28
|73
|2nd
|palm trees
|58
|31
|18
|4
|9
|51
|35
|16
|62
|3rd
|Flamengo
|57
|30
|17
|6
|7
|57
|28
|29
|63
|4th
|strength
|49
|31
|14
|7
|10
|40
|34
|6
|53
|5th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|49
|32
|12
|13
|7
|47
|37
|10
|51
|6th
|Corinthians
|47
|31
|12
|11
|8
|32
|29
|3
|51
|7th
|International
|44
|31
|11
|11
|9
|39
|33
|6
|47
|8th
|Fluminense
|42
|31
|11
|9
|11
|29
|32
|-3
|45
|9th
|Athletic-PR
|41
|31
|12
|5
|14
|38
|40
|-two
|44
|10th
|America-MG
|41
|31
|10
|11
|10
|32
|33
|-1
|44
|11th
|Cuiabá
|39
|31
|8
|15
|8
|28
|29
|-1
|42
|12th
|Ceará
|39
|31
|8
|15
|8
|29
|32
|-3
|42
|13th
|saints
|38
|31
|9
|11
|11
|28
|36
|-8
|41
|14th
|São Paulo
|38
|31
|8
|14
|9
|24
|29
|-5
|41
|15th
|Atlético-GO
|37
|30
|9
|10
|11
|24
|32
|-8
|41
|16th
|Bahia
|36
|31
|9
|9
|13
|33
|42
|-9
|39
|17th
|Youth
|33
|30
|7
|12
|11
|29
|37
|-8
|37
|18th
|sport
|30
|32
|7
|9
|16
|19
|31
|-12
|31
|19th
|Guild
|29
|30
|8
|5
|17
|26
|38
|-12
|32
|20th
|Chapecoense
|15
|31
|1
|12
|18
|26
|52
|-26
|16
See also all the rounds and more information about the classification of the Brazilian Championship on the special page with the competition table.
Watch the 32nd round matches of the Brasileirão 2021
Games on 11/13/2021
17:00 – Atlético-GO x Santos
18:30 – América-MG x Grêmio
19:00 – Red Bull Bragantino x Fortaleza
19:00 – International x Athletico-PR
9:00 pm – Corinthians x Cuiabá
Games on 11/14/2021
16:00 – São Paulo x Flamengo
18:15 – Fluminense x Palmeiras
19:00 – Chapecoense x Youth
19:00 – Ceará x Sport
Games on 12/02/2021
19:00 – Bahia x Atlético-MG
