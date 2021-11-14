Corinthians can play in the G4 in case of victory against Cuiab; see rating

Corinthians plays in the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship this Saturday. At 9 pm, the team will face Cuiabá at Neo Química Arena. In case of victory, Timão can get closer to the G4.

Currently, the Parque São Jorge club is in sixth position, with 47 points. For that, he had 12 wins, 11 draws and eight defeats. If the team manages to win this Saturday, it would reach 50 points. Fortaleza and Red Bull Bragantino, fourth and fifth placed respectively, have 49 points each and face off in the round – see the leaderboard below.

Just two hours before the duel between Corinthians and Cuiabá, Fortaleza and Red Bull Bragantino face a direct confrontation at the Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium. If the game ends with a victory for either side, Timão will surpass the losing team if it does its part – see all 32nd round games below.

In the event of a tie between opponents and a Corinthians victory, only Fortaleza would be beaten. That’s because Timão would have an advantage in the number of victories. Regarding Red Bull Bragantino, the triumphs would be equal, but the goal difference would be favorable to the team from Bragança Paulista. However, it is worth remembering that the rival has one more game in the table, as he had an early game. This is the 34th round, against Sport, in which they won 3-0.

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stAtlético-MG6831215550222873
2ndpalm trees5831184951351662
3rdFlamengo5730176757282963
4thstrength4931147104034653
5thRed Bull Bragantino49321213747371051
6thCorinthians4731121183229351
7thInternational4431111193933647
8thFluminense4231119112932-345
9thAthletic-PR4131125143840-two44
10thAmerica-MG41311011103233-144
11thCuiabá393181582829-142
12thCeará393181582932-342
13thsaints3831911112836-841
14thSão Paulo383181492429-541
15thAtlético-GO3730910112432-841
16thBahia363199133342-939
17thYouth3330712112937-837
18thsport303279161931-1231
19thGuild293085172638-1232
20thChapecoense1531112182652-2616

See also all the rounds and more information about the classification of the Brazilian Championship on the special page with the competition table.

Watch the 32nd round matches of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 11/13/2021
17:00 – Atlético-GO x Santos
18:30 – América-MG x Grêmio
19:00 – Red Bull Bragantino x Fortaleza
19:00 – International x Athletico-PR
9:00 pm – Corinthians x Cuiabá
Games on 11/14/2021
16:00 – São Paulo x Flamengo
18:15 – Fluminense x Palmeiras
19:00 – Chapecoense x Youth
19:00 – Ceará x Sport
Games on 12/02/2021
19:00 – Bahia x Atlético-MG

