Corinthians can play in the G4 in case of victory against Cuiab; see rating

Corinthians plays in the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship this Saturday. At 9 pm, the team will face Cuiabá at Neo Química Arena. In case of victory, Timão can get closer to the G4.

Currently, the Parque São Jorge club is in sixth position, with 47 points. For that, he had 12 wins, 11 draws and eight defeats. If the team manages to win this Saturday, it would reach 50 points. Fortaleza and Red Bull Bragantino, fourth and fifth placed respectively, have 49 points each and face off in the round – see the leaderboard below.

Just two hours before the duel between Corinthians and Cuiabá, Fortaleza and Red Bull Bragantino face a direct confrontation at the Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium. If the game ends with a victory for either side, Timão will surpass the losing team if it does its part – see all 32nd round games below.

In the event of a tie between opponents and a Corinthians victory, only Fortaleza would be beaten. That’s because Timão would have an advantage in the number of victories. Regarding Red Bull Bragantino, the triumphs would be equal, but the goal difference would be favorable to the team from Bragança Paulista. However, it is worth remembering that the rival has one more game in the table, as he had an early game. This is the 34th round, against Sport, in which they won 3-0.

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Atlético-MG 68 31 21 5 5 50 22 28 73 2nd palm trees 58 31 18 4 9 51 35 16 62 3rd Flamengo 57 30 17 6 7 57 28 29 63 4th strength 49 31 14 7 10 40 34 6 53 5th Red Bull Bragantino 49 32 12 13 7 47 37 10 51 6th Corinthians 47 31 12 11 8 32 29 3 51 7th International 44 31 11 11 9 39 33 6 47 8th Fluminense 42 31 11 9 11 29 32 -3 45 9th Athletic-PR 41 31 12 5 14 38 40 -two 44 10th America-MG 41 31 10 11 10 32 33 -1 44 11th Cuiabá 39 31 8 15 8 28 29 -1 42 12th Ceará 39 31 8 15 8 29 32 -3 42 13th saints 38 31 9 11 11 28 36 -8 41 14th São Paulo 38 31 8 14 9 24 29 -5 41 15th Atlético-GO 37 30 9 10 11 24 32 -8 41 16th Bahia 36 31 9 9 13 33 42 -9 39 17th Youth 33 30 7 12 11 29 37 -8 37 18th sport 30 32 7 9 16 19 31 -12 31 19th Guild 29 30 8 5 17 26 38 -12 32 20th Chapecoense 15 31 1 12 18 26 52 -26 16

See also all the rounds and more information about the classification of the Brazilian Championship on the special page with the competition table.

Watch the 32nd round matches of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 11/13/2021

17:00 – Atlético-GO x Santos

18:30 – América-MG x Grêmio

19:00 – Red Bull Bragantino x Fortaleza

19:00 – International x Athletico-PR

9:00 pm – Corinthians x Cuiabá

Games on 11/14/2021

16:00 – São Paulo x Flamengo

18:15 – Fluminense x Palmeiras

19:00 – Chapecoense x Youth

19:00 – Ceará x Sport

Games on 12/02/2021

19:00 – Bahia x Atlético-MG

See more at: Corinthians x Cuiab, Campeonato Brasileiro and Neo Qumica Arena.