Corinthians dispatches Alianza Lima and reaches Libertadores Feminina 2021 semifinal

Corinthians took to the field this Saturday night for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores Feminina. The team led by Arthur Elias beat Alianza Lima, from Peru, by 3-1 and is in the semifinals of the continental competition.

With goals from Tamires and Vic Albuquerque, Corinthians continues to fight for the third championship in the competition. In the first half, the Brabas looked like they would have an easy life when opening the scoreboard at 30 seconds. But the first 45 were concentrated in the midfield, with strong marking from the opponents.

In the second half, it didn’t take long for Vic Albuquerque to extend the score to Timon. During the second stage, Corinthians had the greatest control of actions in the match and goalkeeper Kemelli needed little work.

Corinthians continues with the unbeaten campaign in the dispute. In the first phase, Timão won all three games played and, with the victory this Saturday, Arthur Elias’ team reached 14 goals scored and two conceded in the competition.

Write it down, Faithful! – Now the Corinthians fans will face Nacional, from Uruguay, next Tuesday, the 16th. The match has not yet been confirmed, but the trend is for it to take place at 5:30 pm. It is worth remembering that Timão beat the Uruguayans in the group stage by 5-1. In the other semifinal, Ferroviária and Santa Fé fight to reach the decision.

lineup

Without being able to count on defender Erika, who suffered a knee ligament injury and is already in Brazil to start treatment, coach Arthur Elias went to the field with: Kemelli; Kati, Giovanna Campiolo, Poli and Yasmim; Diany, Gabi Zanotti, Tamires, Gabi Portilho; Adriana and Vic Albuquerque.

my helm

The Peruvians, under the command of Samir Mendoza, had: Sanchez; Ospina, Romero, Dorador and Miranda; Martinez, Tristan, Reyes, Vanten, Bonilla; Padilla.

The game

First time

Corinthians goal! Arthur Elias’ squad scored the fastest goal of the competition so far with the full-back Tamires 30 seconds into the game. Adriana received it on the right side and crossed in the area. Tamires appeared unmarked and had only to push to the back of the net.

The Corinthians team continued to dominate the actions of the game at the beginning of the first stage. Vic rolled to Portilho, who hit straight down the right, but the ball ended up going over Sanchez’s goal. In the next move, a shower of cold water: Dorador advanced on the left and, in a moment of indecision by Kati, Campiolo and Poli, the opposing player received the ball entering the area. With Yasmim giving condition, the shirt 7 of Alianza Lima left everything the same in Paraguay.

In the 20th minute, Vic Albuquerque received a good pass from Yasmim down the middle. Timão’s shirt 17 dominated well inside the area and tried to hit directly, but couldn’t catch the ball well. The Corinthians asked for a penalty, but without any infractions by the opponents, the referee ordered the game to continue.

Corinthians continued trying to pressure their opponents. Two minutes later, Zanotti received a good cross from Yasmim and hit the edge of the area. The ball deflected into the opponent’s defense before going over the end line.

Alianza Lima continued to close the house and try to reduce the spaces for the Corinthians fans. Nearly 30 minutes into the match, the game was very concentrated in the midfield and Timão needed to rotate the ball a lot before managing to infiltrate the opposing defense.

One of these arrivals came from the feet of Gabi Portilho. The shirt 18 left a beautiful heel pass for Adriana, who hit hard, but ended up stopping in the goalkeeper’s defense. A few minutes later, Gabi Zanotti received from Tamires inside the area, made the spin and hit. The ball passed close to the angle of the goal, but went out.

In the final stretch of the first stage, Corinthians built two good opportunities to try to turn the duel around. At 44, Tamires found Gabi Portilho on the right side and triggered shirt 18. Portilho cut the opposing defender and hit, but the ball deflected and went to corner. On the hit, Yasmim, on the set ball, sent it into the area. Zanotti called the appointment and left Vic Albuquerque alone to climb and head for the back of the net! Timão was once again in advantage on the scoreboard before the referee ends the first half.

Second time

To confirm the victory in the second stage, Arthur Elias made two changes at half-time: Juliete and Andressinha took the place of Giovanna Campiolo and Poliana. And it didn’t take long for the Corinthians fans to enlarge the marker.

At seven minutes, Juliete made the cross and the defense moved away. In the spare, Gabi Zanotti hit and the ball deflected on the defender, leaving for Vic Albuquerque. The shirt 17, with ease, took from the goalkeeper Sanchez and scored his second goal in the match.

At 22 minutes, Juliete advanced on the left side and was knocked down by Miranda. Timão’s shirt 6 was knocked down inside the area, close to the line, but the referee was relatively distant and scored a foul outside the penalty area instead of a penalty in favor of Corinthians. On the kick, the ball was removed by the defense.

Three minutes later, coach Arthur Elias made new changes to the Corinthians team: Gabi Zanotti and Tamires were replaced by Ingryd and Jheniffer.

Vic Albuquerque returned to appear well in the 28th minute of the second half. The shirt 17 received it from Jheniffer at the entrance to the area and hit firm and placed, but the ball passed and went out the left corner of the goalkeeper.

On minute 34, Jheniffer started a good play and opened with Vic who, in the sequence, crossed in the area. Adriana fixed it for Jheniffer to hit, but shirt 9 sent it over the goal. Shortly thereafter, with ten minutes to go, Arthur Elias took out Vic Albuquerque to make way for the experienced Grazi in Timão’s midfield.

At 43, Gabi Portilho advanced and called Adriana on the left side. In the sequence, Grazi received to try to advance, but was stopped by Vanten. The referee gave four minutes of additions, but Timão already had the classification and the result guaranteed: Corinthians 3 to 1 Alianza Lima and towards the semifinals!

Corinthians 3 x 1 technical sheet Alianza Lima

Competition: Women’s Libertadores Cup of America

Local: Manuel Ferreira, Assuno, Paraguay

Date: November 13, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 8:00 pm (Brasilia)

Goals: Tamires, Victria Albuquerque (twice) (Corinthians); Dorador (Alianza Lima)

Yellow cards: Katiuscia (Corinthians); Dorador (Alianza Lima)

CORINTHIANS: Kemelli; Katiuscia, Giovanna Campiolo (Juliete), Poliana (Anddressinha) and Yasmim; Diany, Gabi Zanotti (Ingryd), Tamires (Jheniffer) and Gabi Portilho; Victria Albuquerque (Grazi) and Adriana.

Technician: Arthur Elias

ALIANZA LIMA: Sanchez; Ospina, Romero, Dorador and Miranda; Martinez, Tristan, Reyes, Vanten and Bonilla; Padilla (Bringas).

Technician: Samir Mendoza

