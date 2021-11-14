Corinthians has four embezzlement and four hanging to face Cuiab this Saturday

Corinthians faces Cuiabá this Saturday. At 9 pm, the ball rolls at Neo Química Arena for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship. Timon arrives at the duel with some problems in the cast, there are four embezzlements and four hanging.

the left back Fabio Santos received the third yellow card against Atlético-MG and needs to comply with automatic suspension. the midfielders Ruan Oliveira and Willian they are under the care of the medical department. The first undergoes a surgical revision of the left knee. Meanwhile, the second is in the transition phase with physical preparation.

In addition to them, the steering wheel Cantillo is with the Colombian team. Therefore, it completes the list of embezzlements. On the other hand, athletes who can enter the field while hanging are Marks, Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes and roni. In this way, they cannot take any cards so that they are not left out of the confrontation with Flamengo on Wednesday.

That said, the probable Corinthians starting lineup has Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Gabriel, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Gustavo Silva and Róger Guedes; Renato Augusto.

my helm

See more at: Escalao do Corinthians, Corinthians x Cuiab, Desfalques, Campeonato Brasileiro and Neo Qumica Arena.