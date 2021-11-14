Corinthians performances: Renato Augusto shines and commands victory against Cuiabá in Brasileirão | corinthians

Renato Augusto : needs no introduction and praise. Back to his original position in the middle, after three games as a center forward, he paraded on the field. He participated in the three goals, with a pre-assist, a great goal from the angle and a wonderful assist for Róger Guedes. Grade: 8.0

Roger Guedes: also played where he feels most comfortable and shone. Light and fast when moving and looking for spaces on the field, he commanded an intelligent attack. He scored a beautiful goal in the second half and stood out. Grade: 7.5

Giuliano: He returned to prominence in midfield with good offensive movement and participation in many of the attacking plays. He scored a goal after just two minutes of the ball rolling by invading the area well. Grade: 7.0

jo: Corinthians waiter and top scorer for the season, he showed that he can be useful and masterfully play the pivot role, stronger and more technical in his role than the competitors selected on a provisional basis. Participated well and applied to stay on the team. Grade: 7.0

Check the scores of Corinthians players:

Cassius [GOL]: 5.5

fanner [LAD]: 6.0

João Victor [ZAG]: 6.0

Gil [ZAG]: 6.0

Lucas Piton [LAE]: 6.5

(Du Queiroz [VOL]): 5.5

Gabriel [VOL]: 5.5

(Xavier [VOL]): 6.0

Gabriel Pereira [MEI]: 5.5

(Gustavo Mosquito [ATA]): 6.0

Giuliano [MEI]: 7.0

Renato Augusto [MEI]: 8.0

(Luan [MEI]): 6

Roger Guedes [ATA]: 7.5

jo [ATA]: 7.0

(Vitinho [MEI]): 5.5