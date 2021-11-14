Corinthians x Cuiabá live and online; know time and where to watch Brasileirão· TV News

Corinthians and Cuiabá take the field this Saturday (13th), at 9 pm (Brasilia time), for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship. The game will take place at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. The live stream will be from SportTV and Premiere. The platforms Globoplay, Canals Globo and Premiere Play are options for watching online.

SporTV will broadcast the confrontation to almost all of Brazil, except for São Paulo, where the duel takes place. Pay TV channel subscribers can follow the match through the Canalis Globo application or website. Just enter and login with the data of the respective operator.

It is also possible to watch it through the Globoplay + live channels combo, whose monthly subscription costs R$49.90, while the annual plan costs 42.90. Another alternative is the Globoplay + Premiere package. The monthly fee for the service costs R$69.90 or R$64.90 per year.

Premiere Play is priced at R$59.90 per month and can be accessed through the GE website or app. For Premiere subscribers on pay TV, simply use the operator’s data and log in to the online version of pay-per-view and the Canalis Globo platform.

Premiere is also available from Amazon via Prime Video Channels. The monthly price of the combo is R$59.90 for the pay-per-view plus the R$9.90 for the entertainment service subscription.

Corinthians live

Timão was defeated 3-0 by the leader Atlético-MG in the last round of the competition. With the result, Corinthians stopped at 47 points and lost the opportunity to enter the G4. Cuiabá, on the other hand, comes from a 1-0 defeat to Ceará. The Mato Grosso team has 39 points.

In addition to Corinthians and Cuiabá, see below the list of matches for the 32nd round of the Campeonato Brasileiro and find out where to watch them live and online:

Saturday (13)

17h – Atlético-GO x Santos – Premiere

18:30 – América-MG x Grêmio – SporTV (except MG) and Premiere

19h – International x Athletico-PR – No broadcast

19h – Red Bull Bragantino x Fortaleza – Premiere

9 pm – Corinthians x Cuiabá – SporTV (except SP) and Premiere

Sunday (14)