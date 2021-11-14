Coritiba x Brasil de Pelotas: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

Win and dry, part 2: what Coritiba needs to celebrate access in this round

Deputy leader, the Coritiba comes from consecutive defeats by Goiás and Náutico, both away from home, 2-1. Thus, Coxa wasted two chances to reach the “magic number” and even saw the advantage for fifth place, Goiás, drop from 10 points to four spots.

Downgraded five rounds in advance, the Brazil of Pelotas and his management are already planning the year 2022, while on the field the coaching staff and players try to end the season in the most dignified way possible. However, that is not what has been happening, with defeats in the last three games. Xavante is the bottom of the competition, with just 23 points added.

Real time: ge follows everything from 5:15 pm (GMT). Click here to follow.

Streaming: Sportv e Premiere, with narration by Júlio Oliveira and comments by Bob Faria and Carlos Eduardo Lino.

Coritiba – coach: Gustavo Morínigo

The Paraguayan coach has the absence of striker Igor Paixão, suspended for the game. For his vacancy, some alternatives: enter with Robinho in the middle and move Rafinha to attack or put João Vitor – Gui Azevedo, another alternative, was not even mentioned. In contention, there is a doubt between Matheus Sales, starter in the last match, and Val, who lost the spot.

The probable Coritiba is Wilson; Nathaniel, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro; Willian Farias, Matheus Sales (Val) and Robinho; Rafinha (João Vitor), Waguininho and Léo Gamalho.

Who is out: Igor Paixão and Gustavo Bochecha (suspended); Edson Carioca and Nathan Ribeiro (medical department).

Hanging: Willian Farias, Rafinha, Matheus Sales, Nathan Ribeiro and Wellington Carvalho.

Brasil de Pelotas – coach: Jerson Testoni

The coach has practically the entire group at his disposal, as Brazil has no suspensions for this match. In the medical department, only defensive midfielder Sousa, who is still treating the injury. In the defeat to Guarani, the commander surprised when he selected the team without original wingers, with Netto on the right wing and defender Héverton on the left wing. The tendency is for Testoni to repeat the formation this Sunday against Coritiba.

The probable Brazil-RS is: Matheus Nogueira; Netto, Leandro Camilo, Ícaro and Heverton; Diego Domes, Bruno Matias, Rildo, Renatinho and Patrick; Erison.

Who is out: Sousa (medical department).

hanging: Ícaro, Héverton, Vidal, Oliveira, João Siqueira, Rildo, Renatinho, Patrick, Caio Rangel and Júnior Viçosa.

