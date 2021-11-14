‘Cornered’: 50 years ago the world discovered Steven Spielberg’s genius – 11/13/2021

It was some Saturday in the upper hemisphere. The routine in virtually every American’s home, at least in 1971, was to tune in to ABC’s “movie of the week.” The usual sugary melodramas, however, didn’t show up.

Instead, the audience was treated to a suffocating nightmare on wheels. A relentless and pointless pursuit of a common man, hunted by a maniac behind the wheel of a hellish truck.

The movie was “Cornered”. Its director was a 24-year-old talented young man who was slowly building his reputation in charge of TV series. His name, Steven Spielberg.

Spielberg: a genius as far back as 1971 Image: Universal

“Cornered” changed the game in more than one way. Shot in thirteen days, the production immediately broke the rules of a made-for-TV movie. Rather than filming in the comfort of a studio, with the actors simulating driving with the moving scene projected onto a screen in the background, Spielberg insisted on shooting on location, on California’s highways, with real cars (and drivers) on it.

For that, he insisted on a true war operation, tracing each segment of the film on a map, planning the action in its smallest detail. The boldness paid off. “Cornered” made a noise and, recreated with an extra scene that stretched its footage from 74 to 90 minutes, ended up being released in cinema in the international market.

Already in his debut Spielberg exercises the traits that would follow him throughout his career. In particular, the portrait of distant parents, disconnected from the family, who, in a moment of extreme tension and despair, search, in vain, for this lost connection. The way the scenes are choreographed amplifies the tension, always with a suggestion of action for the audience, anticipating the protagonist’s dilemmas.

Above all, the director embraced terror never seen but suggested. The invisible and random threat capable of victimizing not poets or kings or sages, but the common man. In “Cornered”, tragedy could happen to anyone. With me. Or with you.

In this case, with salesman David Mann, a frantic performance by Dennis Weaver. Richard Matheson’s screenplay, adapting his own short story published months earlier in “Playboy,” sees Weaver’s character driving along the roads of California, sweating profusely, accelerating to pass a truck that takes up colossal lanes.

The seemingly trite gesture triggers a chase that amplifies any trivial traffic brawl. What appears to be a bored driver’s irritation quickly escalates into a brutal chase, with Mann at first trying to understand his tormentor’s fury, then realizing he’s locked in a duel to the death.

The faceless and unstoppable evil in ‘Cornered’ Image: Universal

Spielberg quickly drew up rules for his protagonists. Weaver, whom the director has admired since seeing him in Orson Welles’ classic “The Mark of Evil,” would never see the truck driver – just like the audience, his eyes catch his arms and his crocodile boots. In this way, the real “villain” becomes the truck itself, a faceless metal bolide that shoots out in murderous momentum for absolutely no reason.

The effect for those watching the film was immediate – there is, after all, no greater fear than that of the unknown. The growing paranoia and despair in Weaver’s character were shared by those following the film, which reached its climax in an explosion of guttural sounds, as if there were an unearthly presence surrounding the truck.

Above all, the dread aroused in “Cornered,” with its real locations and flesh-and-blood characters, suggested that it could happen to anyone. This exposure of the common man to extraordinary situations would become one of the greatest hallmarks of Spielberg’s cinema, especially early in his career.

The Uneven Duel orchestrated by Steven Spielberg in ‘Cornered’ Image: Universal

He was an ordinary man who faced an inexplicable call in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” It was in an ordinary suburb that a boy had an extraordinary adventure in “ET – The Extraterrestrial”. Even Indiana Jones was not an infallible hero, but rather someone who “improvised along the way” in “Raiders of the Lost Ark”.

And it all started five decades ago, when a still-unscarred director saw the perfect story to make the leap his career needed – one of the most successful careers in history, with countless iconic films going strong this year, with Spielberg making a comeback with the vigor of a newcomer in the remake of the musical “Amor, Sublime Amor”.

Two years after his debut, Steven Spielberg actually graduated as a film director with “Crazy Escape”. In 1975 he put the world at his feet by directing the “Tubarão” phenomenon. But it was in “Cornered,” a nightmare of horror and paranoia disguised as a TV movie, that the director found his voice.