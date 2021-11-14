Coroner says that Marília Mendonça died of multiple trauma

According to the medical examiner of Caratinga, Pedro Coelho, polytrauma may have been the cause of the deaths of singer Marília Mendonça and four other people who died in the plane crash in Piedade de Caratinga, on November 5th.

He explained that several injuries to the victims’ vital organs were detected, indicating that the deaths may have occurred instantly. However, according to the coroner, it is still necessary to wait for the results of complementary tests — toxicological and alcohol consumption — to issue the definitive report.

The document must be released within 20 days and will also bring together the neurological and cardiac analyzes of the pilot, Geraldo Medeiros, and the co-pilot, Tarciso Pessoa Viana. According to the coroner, these types of exams are common in deaths from violent causes, as was the case with the five victims. “It is necessary to rule out or confirm, for example, whether the pilot or co-pilot felt ill during the flight, whether or not they had a sudden illness”, he explained.

According to the Civil Police, polytrauma is a consequence of a plane crash. Victims may have suffered several serious injuries. The samples of genetic material from Marília Mendonça and the other dead arrived at the Instituto Médico Legal (IML) Dr. André Roquette, in Belo Horizonte, last Sunday (7).

In addition to the 26-year-old singer, the artist’s advisor and uncle, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, her producer, Henrique Bahia, pilot Geraldo Medeiros Júnior, and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana, were also on the plane.