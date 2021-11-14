Corporatism that overthrew Gaciba had Atlético as a ‘victim’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético Bid involving Nacho e Baralhas had an arbitration error recognized by Gaciba

Atlético made several complaints against refereeing in its journey in this Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, which it leads by hand, as it has ten points ahead of the second-placed team, which is Palmeiras. The club had serious errors against in two consecutive games, for example, but of all the notes, only one of them had the agreement of Leonardo Gaciba, who last Friday (12) left the presidency of the Arbitration Committee of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

The bid in which Gaciba agreed with the club was the penalty not scored by Raphael Claus on October 17, at Estádio Antônio Accioly, in Goiânia, when the team from Cuca was defeated by Atletico-GO by 2-1, in a comeback.

Just five minutes into the first half, Nacho Fernández made a cross from the right and the ball was cut, inside the area, by midfielder Baralhas, with his arm. Claus was called to the VAR, but even after analyzing the play, he ordered the game to continue.

This attitude by Gaciba was rare in the command of Brazilian arbitration. Four days before Raphael Claus’s error in Goiânia, Atlético had a clear penalty on Zaracho, in the 3-1 victory over Santos, at Mineirão, not marked by refereeing. Despite the lack of clarity in the bid, he did not agree with the alvinegra claim.

This situation was the main point for his departure from the CBF. Hired by Rogério Caboclo two and a half years ago, the arbitration director was unable to respond to the thoughts of the entity’s new command, whose president is Ednaldo Rodrigues, who took over at the end of August.

Former president of the Bahia Football Federation, the serious error against Bahia in the 3-0 defeat by Flamengo, last Thursday (11), at Maracanã, was appointed as the last straw, but the situation was experienced. for Atlético, in October, and what happened with several clubs, from Serie A and B, is the main point in the decision.

Ednaldo and his supporters believe that Gaciba was wrong to protect the referees too much, with this happening even in clear mistakes.

The officer’s view, which has been shared with some club presidents, is that mistakes need to be used for learning. The charge needs to exist, as well as the removal of referees so that they can recycle.

In the article in which he reported firsthand the fall of Leonardo Gaciba, reporter Sérgio Rangel, from Globoesporte.com reports this, stating that Ednaldo told allies that the arbitration commission had “an archaic model and worked with corporatism by not removing the referees who make mistakes in games”.

Gaciba’s corporatism, in the view of those who heads the CBF today, does not collaborate with the growth process of the level of Brazilian arbitration, which has had a large investment in technology in recent years, with the VAR being used in Serie A since 2019, and in Series B from the return of the current edition.

This position was even passed on to some directors, as due to the level of investment made, the expectation was that there would be an evolution, but the assessment is that the scenario in Serie A 2021, for example, is worse than in the last edition, in 2020 .

Although Brazilian football lives the final stretch of Series A and B, with many fights in both competitions, and still has the final of the Copa do Brasil, between Atlético and Athletico-PR, on December 12th and 15th, a manager linked to Ednaldo Rodrigues says that the decision was taken in an attempt to have a positive effect on referees in the final stretch of the 2021 season, as the CBF recognizes that the number of errors, in the two main divisions, is above acceptable.

