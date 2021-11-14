Country singer suffers accident with speedboat and is hospitalized | celebrities



Sertanejo Thiago Costa is hospitalized after suffering an accident with a speedboatInternet Playback

Posted 14/11/2021 12:51 | Updated 11/14/2021 12:51 PM

São Paulo – Thiago Costa, 36 years old, was hospitalized in Belém, capital of Pará, after suffering an accident with a speedboat. According to the website “O Liberal”, the singer was riding a watercraft that collided with the vessel. As witnesses reported, a speedboat would have run over three watercraft, one of them with the singer.

In response to the repercussion, the artist’s press office issued a statement. “Thiago is conscious, but he suffered serious injuries, especially in his right leg, and would undergo surgery in the early morning hours. “We are in the Hospital. He is stable. I ask for your understanding and prayers. God is in front,” says an excerpt of the note, which was sent on Thursday night (11). The press office also informed that Thiago is seriously injured in his right leg.

Thiago Costa’s schedule of shows shows that the singer would perform 17 shows between November 12th and 30th. However, with the accident and a surgery in sight, the artist’s team has not yet defined how his professional commitments will be. The expectation among fans, who are commenting on the accident on the internet, is that the presentations will be postponed.

Born in Mãe do Rio, Pará, Thiago Costa began his musical career at age 13, singing at family events and bars. In 2008, he formed a country duo, Kaio and Thiago; in 2010, he started a solo career where he stood out in the phonographic industry. He currently has great hits, such as “JBL Pro Paredão”, “Eu e o Coração”, “Em Teus Planos”, among others. Press “play” and watch the clip for the song “Knives”.