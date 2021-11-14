Covid-19: with a patient in a SUS ICU bed, Petrópolis has a lower occupancy rate in the public network since the beginning of the pandemic, 1.52%

With the advance in vaccination that reaches 73.64% of the population over 12 years old with the complete vaccination schedule, Petrópolis continues to register increasingly lower rates in the bed occupancy rate for patients with covid-19 in the city. This Friday (12), public and private hospitals in the city closed the day with a total of five inpatients, considering clinical and ICU beds throughout the city’s health network – public and private hospitals. The total number of admissions fell by half compared to the total number of patients registered the day before.

In all, three patients are hospitalized in ICU beds throughout the city’s health network. Of these, one is in an ICU bed in the public network, which means 1.52% of beds in the SUS network. The occupation of clinical beds in the public network remains at zero for the third consecutive day. In the private network, two patients occupy medical clinic beds.

Epidemiological Bulletin 11/12

So far, 207,589 tests have been performed in the county for Covid-19, with 50,014 positive and 157,462 negative results (taking into account rapid and swab tests).