Covid: the gene that causes some people to have a severe version of the disease

Most people with covid-19 do not end up in hospital, but some groups develop a very severe form of the disease.

As early as the first wave of the pandemic, it was clear that ethnic minority groups in the UK were more likely to die than whites.

Part of this higher risk is due to socioeconomic factors.

For example, people from ethnic minorities in the UK are more likely to live in crowded areas compared to whites.

And they are more likely to live in homes occupied by multiple generations, making older people more exposed to viruses transmitted by younger family members.

They are also at greater risk because they are more likely to work in health centers and nursing homes, which increases their risk of exposure to the virus.

But the story doesn’t end there.

A large study published in The Lancet in May found that the risks of being hospitalized, needing intensive care, or dying from covid-19 in England were higher for Asian, black and mixed ethnic groups compared to whites during the first wave of the pandemic in the UK (Spring 2020 in the Northern Hemisphere).

In the second wave, the risk among black and mixed ethnic groups declined—but the opposite was true for South Asians.

For them, the risk of ending up in hospital or dying from covid-19 was higher in the second wave compared to whites and other minority ethnic groups.

What can explain this difference? Do the genes that certain ethnic minority groups carry put them at greater risk for developing the severe form of covid-19?

Two questions

In 2020, the first genetic studies showed that there were indeed genetic differences that resulted in an increased risk of severe covid.

After studying the genes in thousands of patients with the disease, the researchers found two suspects: the LZTFL1 and SLC6A20 genes.

The questions that needed answering were: which of these two genes increases the risk of severe covid-19? And how does this happen?

A new study, published in the journal Nature Genetics, has found the answers.

The researchers, from the University of Oxford, UK, found that LZTFL1 is involved in the severe form of the disease — not SLC6A20.

60% of people of South Asian ancestry carry the higher-risk version of the gene, compared to 15% of whites and just 2% of people of African or Afro-Caribbean ancestry.

Furthermore, this gene is very active in the cell layer that lines the airways and lungs.

This layer of cells, called the respiratory epithelium, heats and cleans the air before it reaches the lungs, where oxygen is absorbed into the blood.

It acts as a barrier between air entering the respiratory system and the body’s internal tissues — and it’s essential for proper breathing.

The study showed that the high-risk variant of the gene reduces the ability of cells in the lungs to repair damaged tissue and replace lost cells, which may be necessary to overcome serious illness.

The genetic variant also causes cells to have more copies of the two proteins (called ACE2 and TMPRSS2) that allow the new coronavirus, which causes covid-19, to enter cells and infect them.

What this means is that people carrying the high-risk gene variant are likely to have more infected cells, less ability to heal, and therefore a more serious infection.

We do not yet know to what extent the disproportionate effect that covid-19 has had on the population of South Asian ancestry in the UK is due to this gene.

And these findings do not mean that socioeconomic factors did not play an important role.

Nor do we have data on the gene’s role in countries in South Asia, where many more people are likely to carry it, or what that might mean for efforts to fight the pandemic.

But the results of this study are important, because they tell us that part of the greatest risk for some ethnic groups, such as people of South Asian descent, is biological.

While vaccines and drugs already exist to treat covid-19, the new study shows us a potential way to develop new treatments that target the lungs rather than the immune system — which has been the main focus so far.

This can be particularly helpful for those who are at risk for the severe form of the disease.

