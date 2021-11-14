Covid: the gene that causes some people to have a severe version of the disease

  • Ana Valdes
Illustration of antibodies attacking the covid-causing virus.

The LZTFL1 gene plays a role in covid severity, according to a new study.

Most people with covid-19 do not end up in hospital, but some groups develop a very severe form of the disease.

As early as the first wave of the pandemic, it was clear that ethnic minority groups in the UK were more likely to die than whites.

Part of this higher risk is due to socioeconomic factors.

For example, people from ethnic minorities in the UK are more likely to live in crowded areas compared to whites.