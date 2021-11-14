Cristina Mortágua cites depression and asks for help to improve self-esteem

The presenter Cristina Mortágua, 51, spoke again about her struggle with depression and asked her followers for help to improve self-esteem.

Today, in an Instagram post, the famous woman explained that she is going through difficult times and that she is not ashamed to ask for donations, because “stealing is not right”.

She also explained that her son Alexandre Mortágua, 26, the result of a relationship with former football player Edmundo, will spend Christmas with his father, who is “better able to give him the love I can’t give”.

“Today I come humbly to ask for help from everyone who feels sensitized. Self-esteem is essential for this depressive state. I’m feeling very bad with the thoughts and, consequently, thoughts hinder the execution, as they generate limiting beliefs”, he began.

“Christmas is coming, I will spend it alone to protect my emotional integrity. I am reassured, because my son will surely spend it with his father, who, at this moment, is much better able to give him the love I cannot give. But if someone I can and want to improve my self-esteem, I will be eternally grateful, I’m not ashamed to ask, stealing is not right. I appreciate it with all my heart. Any help is welcome. God bless you,” she added.

Later, Cristina Mortágua updated her profile on the platform again with the photo of her grandmother, Esmeralda, who died in August 1994. In the post, she says that she was raised by her grandmother, who was her “love, care and protection reference”. and also the person responsible for teaching him that, “whenever we need help, we should ask and never steal from others, for that reason I’m not ashamed to ask for help”.

“I would like to thank all those who sympathize with my current situation and who sent me help in every way possible to give me a break in this fire and start treating me, as I was unable to do so before,” he wrote.

According to the presenter, she was guided to find something that makes her happy to put into practice and that something is writing. However, the famous asks for help so that someone who can afford to give her a printer as a gift, so that she can write.

“Once again I’m here to humbly ask if someone will touch their heart with a printer, so I can write my stories and thoughts that because of illness I ended up stopping. I know that for the sake of ecology we should avoid printing needlessly. But why? because of ADHD I can only review my mistakes when reading the printed text. Anyone who touches my heart and can help me do what I love and, consequently, help me among the indispensable treatments, I will be very grateful, as it is through my expression verbal that I can give a name to my emotions and, thus, find myself and accept me with my mistakes and successes. Whoever can, call in box, please. And my thanks to the Brazilian people, who are so judged from the third world, but who always have a hand, a hug and a friendly word to help others. This really only exists in our Brazil”, published Cristina.

Moderator posted a farewell letter

Last Wednesday (11), Cristina Mortágua left fans worried by publishing a letter in a farewell tone. At the time, she wrote that she “lost strength” after the death of her pets and apologized to her son, Alexandre, for being a “bad mother”.

“My dogs died, the 2 of them and how they are the only things most important to my life. I die together. I love you Pito and Banza, forgive me for not being able to take care of you as I would like to take care of you,” he began. “I’m weak, suffering for never coming to Pito’s party with me. Sorry Alexandre, for the terrible mother I was to you. Goodbye, Cristina your mother.”