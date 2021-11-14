Cruzeiro defends 15-year unbeaten record against Vitória in Barradão | cruise

Free of the risk of relegation, Cruzeiro will go to Salvador to face Vitória, in Barradão. The game will be this Sunday at 7pm. Raposa enters the field with a great retrospect in its favor: in the last ten clashes at the stadium, the Minas Gerais team hasn’t lost. In all, there are seven wins and three draws.
Cruzeiro celebrates 2013 Brazilian title in Barradão — Photo: Publicity/ Cruzeiro
The last defeat, playing in Salvador, against Vitória, was on April 12, 2006. In a match valid for the Copa do Brasil that year, the Bahia team beat Cruzeiro 2-1. is to lose.
The most remarkable victory of this journey was in 2013, when Cruzeiro confirmed its three-time Brazilian championship by beating the hosts by 3-1. to 0.
Cruzeiro presents itself again this Thursday to start preparations for the game against Vitória. The players won the day off after winning the three points against Brusque, in Mineirão.
Five Star Partner – Cruzeiro — Photo: Publicity