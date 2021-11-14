Cumbre Vieja: 70-year-old man first victim of volcano | World

Reproduction / CNN Brazil Cumbre Vieja volcano makes its first victim: a 70-year-old elderly man

A 70-year-old man died this Saturday (13) as a result of the volcanic eruptions of the Cumbre Vieja, in La Palma, in the Canary Islands. The death occurred while the man was removing the lava ashes from his home in the region. The information is only the portal El País.

The accident occurred while the boy was cleaning his roof – located inside the volcano’s exclusion zone. According to journalist Guillermo Vega, the elderly person obtained authorization to carry out emergency services at his home.

His body was found by local authorities near his home in the Corazoncillo neighborhood, located on the border between Los Llanos de Aridane and El Paso.

The mayor of El Paso, Sergio Rodríguez, stated that the deceased is the owner of the house where the cleaning was being carried out, and that authorizations for residents to carry out the removal of the volcanic ash were granted a few days ago.

This morning, the volcano resumed its seismic activity and produced the greatest shock since the eruptions began – in total, the earthquake was classified as a scale 5.

The tremor occurred 38 kilometers deep in La Pamla and interrupted the six-hour ‘break’ that the volcano had given the region.