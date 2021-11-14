Curry Record and Wolves Resurrection Mark NBA Night | nba

This Friday’s round had a three-point show by Stephen Curry, who took the opportunity to break a record, and incredible dunks spread across all matches, but with a special presence from Obi Toppin for the Knicks. Some unusual moments, like Anthony Davis preventing Russell Westbrook from blowing out the candles on his birthday cake because of Covid-19 and Josh Richardson brooding on the court before the Bucks game, also have their place. Let’s bid! But first, check out the top 10 of the NBA round.

Top 10: See the best plays of the night in the NBA

1 to 1 Stephen Curry scored 40 points and converted nine 3-pointers in victory over the Chicago Bulls — Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Stephen Curry scored 40 points and converted nine 3-pointers in victory over the Chicago Bulls — Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

He confirmed what everyone already knew, that the three points have nothing for anyone: Stephen Curry is now officially the biggest basket of three in NBA history. The Golden State Warriors star scored 40 points in a 119-93 victory over the Chicago Bulls, with nine of the baskets being 3. Thus, he reached the mark of 3,366 three-point baskets, surpassing Ray Allen’s 3,358 in games regular season and playoffs. Allen still holds the record for the regular-season 3-shot alone at 2,973, with Curry in second place at 2,896. Check out some of his main plays in the match, including assists, 2 and, of course, 3 baskets.

And speaking of 3 points…

Three-point balls always ignite the game, but when on top of that they tie the game at the very end and take it to overtime, then it’s a catharsis. That’s how it was with Grayson Allen’s basket, just seconds from the end of the last quarter, that led the Milwaukee Bucks to draw with the Boston Celtics 108-108. But it was hopeless. Even with all the excitement, in the end the Celtics dominated overtime and won 122-113.

Maybe meditation didn’t help the Celtics? Josh Richardson lay down on the court before the match started, hands over his stomach, eyes closed. Dennis Schröder even questioned whether he was okay. Yes, he was just meditating.

Obi Toppin’s Burial Show

The Knicks lost to Charlotte Hornets 104-96, but Obi Toppin managed to bring some cheer to New York fans with a crowd-raising dunk show. It was buried in every way, it was so difficult to choose that we are going to line up three straight away, in the videos below!

And what about this spike?

The Hornets didn’t want to let it go, and they also had their share of dunks. Like that Miles Bridges nail.

In the victory over the Lakers, the Minnesota Timberwolves showed talent, team play and a lot of race. A small sample of how the team was fighting is in the play below. Jarred Vanderbilt misses the ball after a hit, but Patrick Beverley recovers the ball and converts, even though he is heavily marked and all crooked. It was almost a resurrection of the team, which looked dead after six straight losses.