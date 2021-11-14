Cyclist caught kneeing girl sues her father for posting video of the incident

A cyclist who went viral by run over a 5 year old girl on a narrow path surrounded by snow last Christmas is now suing the child’s father for posting the video on social media, according to the Belgian newspaper “Het Belang van Limburg”.

Patrick Mpasa shared last year’s video of the 62-year-old cyclist apparently intentionally knocking down his daughter, Neia, on a walk in the Hautes Fagnes region (Belgium).

The images were widely shared on social media and generated outrage. Angry Internet users blamed the cyclist, who was not given his identity, for taking the girl down.

In the video, the five-year-old girl is seen walking beside her mother on the snow-covered path while the cyclist approaches them from behind. As soon as he gets to the girl’s side, he apparently extends his knee. The girl falls and the man goes on his way as if nothing had happened. watch:

“He explained what happened and asked us to withdraw the police report, but he showed no remorse and he did not apologize”, said Patrick, who came to catch up with the cyclist.

The case ended up in court. The cyclist was forced to pay 1 euro (BRL 6.25) of “compensation” to the girl’s family, which generated more indignation in the networks.

Cyclist knocks down children in Belgium Photo: Reproduction

The child’s father insisted that he was not seeking revenge, but wanted to share the images on social media to “raise awareness” about dangerous situations on public roads.

“A lot of people tell me I should have hit him, but I don’t agree and anyway it was in front of my kids, which would have made things even worse for them. I don’t want a witch hunt, I just want it to he’s sorry”, he declared at the time.

During a court hearing on February 3, the cyclist pleaded not guilty and said the incident happened because he tried to keep his balance.

“When I was walking close to the girl, I felt my rear wheel slipping. To avoid a fall, I balanced myself with a movement of my knee. I felt like I could have hit the girl, but I didn’t immediately notice that she had been knocked over.”, he stated.

The man also assured the judge that there was not enough room to pass the girl on the other side.