Danger! Tesla Model S driver sleeps while car runs on autopilot on SP highway

The material was captured by a driver who was driving along the high speed limit road and shows the subject adding a new case to the extensive collection of exploits of drivers of the automaker’s autonomous electric vehicles. See below:

This Saturday afternoon (13), a man was caught on video sleeping in the driver’s seat of a Tesla Model S driven autonomously in its autopilot mode on Rodovia dos Imigrantes, in São Paulo.

Despite the flickering and limited video quality, it’s easy to tell the man is asleep by noticing that the driver’s seat is tilted back.

Cases of accidents involving autonomous cars are not common due to the fact that there are few models of this type in circulation and, as a result, the legislation has gaps in the rules for automatic driving, but the Brazilian Traffic Code (CTB) is clear in establishing that driving in an unfavorable mental state is a “very serious infringement”.

While big tech has touted the reliability of its autonomous driving system in its cars, on multiple occasions, the models have shown that there is still room for much improvement — remember the case where technology “mistakes” the Full Moon with a yellow traffic light.